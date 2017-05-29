Federal grants for 18 community organisations

MORE than 500 volunteers in the Clarence Valley will directly benefit from Federal grants totalling more than $68,000.

Member for Page Kevin Hogan announced the grants for 18 community organisations across the Clarence Valley last Friday.

"I would like to thank all our volunteers who freely give their time," he said.

"Volunteers play a critical role in shaping our community and making us stronger and more resilient. These grants will help the volunteers who help us."

Nymboida Canoeing - $4150

Rotary Club of Yamba - $4309

Lawrence Historical Society - $1948

Happy Paws Haven - $1000

Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club - $4000

Iluka Netball Club - $2500

Grafton Riding Club - $2170

Wildlife Rescue - $5000

Lawrence Public Hall Reserve Trust - $1533

Iluka Meals on Wheels - $5000

Grafton Estate Tenants and Recreation Committee - $5000

Grafton Gem Club - $5000

Clarence Valley Christian Broadcasters - $4943

Friends of Grafton Gallery - $3345

Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod Association - $5000.

Mr Hogan put out a call to all our volunteer organisations to apply for the grant last November.

In all, Mr Hogan today announced grants totalling more than $250,000 for 69 volunteer organisations across the entire electorate of Page benefiting almost 2000 volunteers.