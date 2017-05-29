Federal grants for 18 community organisations

MORE than 500 volunteers in the Clarence Valley will directly benefit from Federal grants totalling more than $68,000.
Member for Page Kevin Hogan announced the grants for 18 community organisations across the Clarence Valley last Friday.
"I would like to thank all our volunteers who freely give their time," he said.
"Volunteers play a critical role in shaping our community and making us stronger and more resilient. These grants will help the volunteers who help us."
- Nymboida Canoeing - $4150
- Rotary Club of Yamba - $4309
- Lawrence Historical Society - $1948
- Happy Paws Haven - $1000
- Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club - $4000
- Iluka Netball Club - $2500
- Grafton Riding Club - $2170
- Wildlife Rescue - $5000
- Lawrence Public Hall Reserve Trust - $1533
- Iluka Meals on Wheels - $5000
- Grafton Estate Tenants and Recreation Committee - $5000
- Grafton Gem Club - $5000
- Clarence Valley Christian Broadcasters - $4943
- Friends of Grafton Gallery - $3345
- Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod Association - $5000.
Mr Hogan put out a call to all our volunteer organisations to apply for the grant last November.
In all, Mr Hogan today announced grants totalling more than $250,000 for 69 volunteer organisations across the entire electorate of Page benefiting almost 2000 volunteers.