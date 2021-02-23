Federal inquiry launched into Indigenous body

A federal investigation has been launched into an indigenous corporation which oversees land use on North Stradbroke Island.

A federal investigation has been launched into an indigenous corporation which oversees land use on North Stradbroke Island.

A federal investigation has been launched into the indigenous body which oversees aboriginal land use on North Stradbroke and Moreton islands.

The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Corporations officer of registrar called for the financial probe into the Quandamooka Yoolooburrabee Aboriginal Corporation.

The federal body launched the inquiry on Tuesday, the same day state parliament was to discuss handing over joint land management of Moreton Island's National Park to QYAC.

Darryl Kirk, Matthew Joiner and Michelle Williams of law firm Cor Cordis have been given permission to go through QYAC's books and report any findings to the Office of the Registra of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Corporations' Kevin Vu.

The trio was also given permission to take copies of any documents and take extracts where necessary.

They will also have the power to compel anyone to hand over documents related to the investigation.

Indigenous body QYAC will hand over its books after a federal investigation was called to check on its finances; MP Mark Robinson called for a similar State government probe.

This afternoon in state parliament, Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson, whose electorate covers North Stradbroke Island, called on the state government to launch its own investigation and check on allegations made by Quandamooka leaders about financial irregularities of State Government funds.

Mr Robinson, who said he supported native title on both islands, said a number of credible Quandamooka leaders had called for the independent inquiry into QYAC's conduct on Straddie based on ASIC and financial documents.

"The state government has refused to investigate these serious allegations of financial irregularities made by Quandamooka leaders about the conduct of senior QYAC officials," he said.

"When the Moreton Island Bill was scrutinised by the Parliamentary Committee, these documents were tabled including an ASIC strike-off action against Minjerribah Camping, and a QYAC annual general meeting financial statement showing a balance sheet with over $1 million in the red.

"QYAC officials were questioned about these alleged irregularities."

No action has been taken against any QYAC officials.

Long-serving CEO Cameron Costello resigned from the post in December.

Originally published as Federal inquiry launched into indigenous body on Straddie