Australian Federal Police officer Gregory Paul Edwards hides from the media after leaving the Brisbane watcchouse in 2017. File picture
Crime

Cop loses appeal over child porn sentence

12th Feb 2019 12:18 PM
AN Australian Federal Police officer who accessed child pornography has lost an appeal against his jail sentence.

Gregory Paul Edwards was ordered to serve two months of a 15-month jail term after pleading guilty in the Brisbane District Court last year to using a carriage service to access child pornography over a four-month period.

He argued in the Court of Appeal in November that this sentence was excessive as most of the images were graphic representations or cartoons of children, however the court today rejected his appeal.

