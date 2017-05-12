Federation concerns over testing

Many students at Texas P-10 State School have been involved in the Academic Program of Enrichment (APE).

NSW Teachers Federation regional organiser responsible for Maclean, Marty Wheatley, said the federation believes the changes to year 9 NAPLAN will be detrimental to students.

"Applying it to the point where a student's capability of gaining an HSC is attached, it is the same level of abhorrence ... as using it to unfairly weigh postcode against postcode,” he said.

"You're looking at students who are already under a number of pressures, particularly the kids who are struggling who do come from low socio-economic areas, to have this emphasis placed on NAPLAN is (only) going to increase pressure on students.”

Ian Watson, regional organiser responsible for Grafton, said the federation had concerns over the "corruption” of NAPLAN.

"It was designed as a diagnostic tool for teachers, essentially it was looking at the assessment of system-wide trends,” he said.

"It has some benefit in that sphere to allow some system-wide improvements to support students, it was never designed as an individual tool to assess students and the notion of it being used in the various new ways ... is not the original intent (of the test).”