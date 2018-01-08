Feeding our felons: 5 most popular foods in our prisons

CONSUMPTION in the Clarence Valley will be at an all-time high when the new Grafton prison opens in 2020, after it was revealed $25 million worth of groceries was spent in NSW prisons alone.

The 13,000 inmates in NSW jails bought more junk food than any other food items in the 'buy-ups' scheme.

The top purchases at NSW Correction centres during 2017:

Singapore noodles - 413,980 packets Tinned tuna in oil - 411,403 tins Orange drink powder - 408,190 sachets Cola-flavoured soft drink - 310,304 cans Hot and spicy noodles - 327,320 packets.

The buy-up scheme allows inmates to purchase additional items using their wages or money deposited into their account by families and friends, with any profits going directly back into prison operations.

Inmates can spend up to $100 per week on food items and $100 per month on grocery items, such as clothing and toiletries.

Minister for Corrections David Elliott said the 'buy-up' system was a good way to manage inmates because they needed to earn the privilege to purchase items.

"Prison staff can restrict or ban an inmate's access to the buy-up service for periods of time as punishment for poor behaviour or breaches of regulations," Mr Elliott said.

Corrective Services Industries Director Steve Thorpe said around 190 inmates are currently employed in the buy-up service, who pick, pack and process buy-ups across the state, while learning skills in warehousing and logistics.