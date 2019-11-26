Feeding the thousands

WHILE the bushfire emergency continues, it takes a tireless effort from a well-drilled team to feed hundreds of volunteers each day and night.

Since September 19, Margaret Francis has been chopping carrots, cooking bacon and feeding the volunteers posted to the Clarence Valley from across Australia and New Zealand.

Grafton Hockey Association’s Bunkhouse facility in Grafton has been commandeered by the RFS to house, feed and for the volunteers to wash on their three-day rotations and Ms Francis is there for every breakfast and dinner.

“On changeover night you have the crews and strike teams you already had and then you have got replacements coming in, so they are all there for the night,” she said.

“You have double the amount of firefighters.”

Those “changeover” nights resulted in up to 300 hungry firefighters looking forward to a hot meal, which meant Ms Francis and her team would be busily prepping up to 60kg of meat alone.

While Ms Francis was putting in extra time to ensure that everyone was fed, she was happy to do it for the volunteers, who she said were giving up so much more.

“This is about them. It’s the volunteers who are giving up their time and their lives,” she said.

“They are the true heroes, it’s scary, they risk everything.”

Ms Francis saw first-hand the toll working on the firefront could take and said she hoped people understood the sacrifices volunteers were making.

Recounting the time she saw a ­volunteer reduced to tears after seeing one person lose everything except the shorts he was wearing, Ms Francis said hearing what they had to go through was “pretty sobering”.

“That is gut-wrenching stuff. They can get really affected by what they see and go through,” she said.

“I don’t think people realise what they give up.”

But there was still plenty of time for laughs with a bunch of people who had “their own unique ways”, Ms Francis said with a smile.

And the length of the emergency meant she had got to know many of the “repeat offenders”.

“My God, there are some colourful characters. They just put a smile on your face first thing in the morning,” she said.

“Some have been back four times, so they walk through the gate and you hear – ‘We’re back’.”

That longevity also meant the team was “finely tuned” and able to “work together, no matter what happens”.

If a crew was going to be late, it was as simple as making a phone call to push back their reservation.

“We have got to the stage now ­because the bushfires are so bad, if they are going to be late they ring and I will leave their meals in the bain-marie so they don’t go hungry,” she said.

“I have a great group of people around me. It is not just about one person, it takes a whole team.”

It was clear the RFS staff around the bunkhouse held Ms Francis and her team in high regard and RFS base camp liaison Jason Clarke said their work was “fantastic”.

“She is a great asset.

Between Margaret and all the other ladies that have helped out with catering, they are absolutely fantastic,” he said.

“Some crews have been coming back at around midnight and she always makes sure that everyone is fed. She is absolutely fantastic.”