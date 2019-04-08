Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A frustrated Ines told producers that she knew she had done the wrong thing but it was for love
A frustrated Ines told producers that she knew she had done the wrong thing but it was for love
TV

‘I feel sorry for her’: Tide turns for Ines

by Hannah Paine
8th Apr 2019 6:21 AM


MARRIED At First Sight's reunion dinner party certainly had its fair share of shocking moments but seeing Ines Basic's softer side proved the biggest surprise of the night.

Ines, who has been criticised by viewers for her treatment of "husband" Bronson Norrish and affair with Sam Ball, returned to Married At First Sight ready to put her controversial antics behind her.

"Tonight I really have no desire to speak to Sam, that's because I wouldn't care if Sam dropped off the face of the earth," Ines bluntly told producers as she got ready.

But the legal secretary had a change of heart once she arrived and heard Sam downplaying their relationship to other contestants.

As the night neared its end she decided to confront him over their relationship, which ended abruptly when Sam got cold feet over Ines' proposal to continue things outside the show.

"I'm independent. No-one pays my f**king bills for me," an agitated Ines told Sam.

Ines finally confronted Sam during the dinner party
Ines finally confronted Sam during the dinner party

"I buy my own f**king Gucci bags. The shoes on my feet, I f**king bought them."

But Sam wasn't having any of it, telling Ines she needed to "relax" and act "professional".

"What are you doing to yourself?" Sam continued.

"What am I doing to myself?" Ines responded before standing up and really letting loose at Sam.

"Are you hearing yourself!? Don't you ever make me question my worth! You liar! Piece of scum!"

Ines leant across the table as she berated Sam for making her “question my worth”
Ines leant across the table as she berated Sam for making her “question my worth”

Ines stormed away from the table and was comforted by Jessika Power, as Sam laughed and covered his face jokingly with a napkin.

Outside the dinner party Ines confessed she had "protected him because he manipulated me" during their time on the show.

"I can't believe this guy," Ines told producers. "I know I have done a lot of things wrong, but I came here genuinely looking for love. It is really hard."

A frustrated Ines told producers that she knew she had done the wrong thing but it was for love
A frustrated Ines told producers that she knew she had done the wrong thing but it was for love

Viewer reaction to Ines and Sam's confrontation was swift, with some fans confessing their opinion of the series villain had changed.

 

Meanwhile others weren't convinced and saw Sam's reaction to her as karma for her earlier actions.

 

 

Married At First Sight continues 7.30pm Monday on Channel 9

Ines stormed out of the dinner party and was comforted by Jess
Ines stormed out of the dinner party and was comforted by Jess

More Stories

Show More
ines basic mafs reality tv villain

Top Stories

    Get excited for a Scottish fling

    premium_icon Get excited for a Scottish fling

    News Easter in Maclean will have the pipes ringing, people dancing and celebration

    Maclean hall plans come to life

    premium_icon Maclean hall plans come to life

    Council News Maclean Community precinct plans show what could be

    No bridge too far for future players

    premium_icon No bridge too far for future players

    News Come and learn the game of bridge

    New stage opens Maclean's river front

    premium_icon New stage opens Maclean's river front

    Council News Stage 2 of riverfront precint opens