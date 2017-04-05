Feel the land, earth and environment

EXPERT: Meagan Jacobs is doing a Plunge workshop at Kingstudio in Maclean this weekend.

LET your imagination run wild with artist Meagan Jacobs.

As part of the 2017 Plunge festival, Jacobs will be at Kingstudio for a workshop to guide you towards a different free way of interpreting the landscape while stimulating your creative intuition and personal expression.

Jacobs' practice is all about the land, environment and earth.

Her work is all about inhabiting the land imaginatively and to move between different experiences of being in Australia.

For the past three years, Jacobs has divided her time between living and painting on the South Coast of NSW and working at Warlukurlangu Art Centre in Yuendumu in Central Australia.

Her experience there has had a major influence on how she looks at the land.

Join Jacobs at Kingstudio on April 8 and 9 for her workshop, which is suited for all levels of experience.

It's suggested that you will need one or more of these acrylics, pastels, charcoal, pencil, gouache, etc and any substrate (wood, paper, canvas - all should be primed), drop sheets, paper or sketchbook, materials you usually work with and a digital camera or phone for recording the process.

Jacobs has requested you bring sketches, photos or photocopies of landscapes you find inspiring.

Cost is $300, and the workshop runs form 10am to 4pm with a 9.30 arrive time.

More infromation at http://www.kingstudio.com.au/