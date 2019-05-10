Feel the sticky carpet with good old pub rock tribute

AUSSIE TRIFECTA: Made in Australia pays tribute to The Divinyls as well as Midnight Oil and The Angels.

HAVE you ever wondered what it was like to grow up in an era when Aussie rock was king. Or just looked back and wished you could see those bands that knocked your head off with powerful live performances, just like they used to? Well, the wait is over.

Audiences can be floored once more by the incredible moves and music by three of the most energetic and dynamic bands to ever grace Australian stages - Midnight Oil, The Angels and the Divinyls.

The Made in Australia stage show pays tribute to the three legendary outfits across one evening as you enjoy back to back hits.

Beds are Burning, Blue Sky Mine, Power and the Passion, everything you expect from the Oils will be delivered while the band's homage to Chrissy and the Divinyls sees Boys in Town, Science Fiction and the cult classic Touch Myself get the masterful treatment.

There's no time to rest as the evening enters its final phase with a non-stop trip into rock history with the incredible music from The Angels. Expect to hear everything from Take a Long Line, Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again, Marseilles to Coming Down, We Gotta Get Outta This Place and loads more.

The band's players get into character as Doc and Garrett, the ultimate front men in the ultimate Aussie rock bands.

Peter Garrett, all arms and legs like an injured praying mantis, and while Doc Neeson's dark and brooding figure with paranoid tendencies, bounces and boxes his way through the night.

And then there's Chrissy Amphlett. One of the most exciting and risque Australian rock singers of all time. With her schoolgirl persona and pouting lips, Chrissy delivers a stage energy other performers can only dream of.

Enjoy the best of these legendary bands with Made in Australia when they take charge at the Village Green Hotel on Saturday night.