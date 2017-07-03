24°
Feeling good about RocKwiz

Adam Hourigan
| 4th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
TEAM EFFORT: The Daily Examiner's Adam Hourigan (second from left) pictured with his fellow contestants and host Julia Zemiro at Rockwiz Live at the Saraton Theatre last Friday night.
TEAM EFFORT: The Daily Examiner's Adam Hourigan (second from left) pictured with his fellow contestants and host Julia Zemiro at Rockwiz Live at the Saraton Theatre last Friday night.

I'M SITTING on stage at the Saraton Theatre just in front of the RocKwiz Band last Friday night, and an elbow nudges mine.

"Go on, sing it," the voice from beside me encourages.

I lean in to the microphone.

"I feel good..."

And suddenly, a night that already had much promise changed like I had no idea it would.

Rewind a few hours, and I've got hold of one of 24 "wildcard" tickets to be part of the RocKwiz show.

I'd signed up weeks earlier through their Facebook page because, well, why not? It always looks like fun, and I'm pretty sure I'm not quite as much the music nerd as some I've seen on there before.

We're corralled backstage, and sent out to answer the questions of the razor-sharp Brian Nankervis. I answer a few questions, get called out as a Wham fan, and even get to sing the kooky chorus to the "Witch Doctor" song.

My time on stage over, I say to my wife that I don't think I'll make the main show. After all, in my same round there's been a pretty decent Mick Jagger impersonation, and even an impassioned piece of Whitney singing. My night under lights will end in the upper balcony.

And then my name is called again. I'm going to be part of the show. I race downstairs, and we're whisked side stage.

After a briefing from producers and Brian, host Julia Zemiro enters the room, her energy filling everyone in the room with excitement for what's about to come.

Time for the show to start, and after the introductions we're walked out onto the stage and take our spots. Our guest artist is phenomenal guitarist and vocalist Olympia.

On the other side of the stage, the hints come for the empty chair. He's a beast, he's cruel, oh my god, it's Tex Perkins.

He struts onto stage, the opening chords of The Cruel Sea song Deliveryman being wailed by the RocKwiz orchestra, and from just metres away, I can see that every muscle of his body, every twitch, every sound made is that of a bonafide rock star.

The show starts with a few questions, first gigs (yes it was the Screaming Jets at the GDSC), jobs, and then the night begins. Many years ago, I actually got to go on Sale of the Century on television, but this feels different. There's an audience here tonight.

Still, it's all good fun, and we answer a few questions, and join in the back and forth of the constant banter between the cast.

Then it happens. A question comes up about James Brown, and Julia looks around and says "bonus points for anyone who sings the song".

"Go on, sing it," the voice from beside me encourages.

Now, I've sung with local cover bands before for the better part of 15 years, but usually with the protection of a couple of keyboards, and never with the pressure of the pedigree who is listening, but what's the harm?

I lean in to the microphone.

"I feel good..."

In that exact microsecond, I can only describe what I heard as imagine finding the best song you've ever sung in the shower and how good it sounded, and multiply it by 1000. Through their sound system, it rings out across the theatre.

From across the room, guitarist Ash Naylor grins double-wide and urges me on. How could I not? For the first time I ever, I'm singing James Brown to 1000 people.

So yeah, it feels good, and Brian Nankervis nods approvingly in my direction. Tex Perkins stands and applauds. I'm in shock, and wave meekly out to the audience.

From that point on, the show just rolls by in a blur. We answer a few more questions, I sing another song, The Cars' Just What I Needed in a karaoke contest (sorry about the note in the chorus though), and it's like a party onstage.

In the end, the night is over, and we lose the game by 10 points. I couldn't care less. For a lot of it I was too busy laughing on stage to remember to buzz. That, and fire fighter Matt on the other side has lightning reflexes.

The crew comes off stage, and there's greetings, thanks and hugs with all the contestants. And as we walk back out of the theatre, one of my fellow contestants remarks that it was a "bucket-list" like experience.

It sure felt good.

 

The Grafton crowd at RocKwiz at the Saraton Theatre.
Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  rockwiz saraton theatre

