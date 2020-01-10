Feeling the heat: Fifita lags behind Broncos teammates

David Fifita appears to have some hard work ahead of him. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP

RISING NRL star David Fifita turned heads at Red Hill this week when the Broncos reported for preseason training - but for the wrong reasons.

Fifita was well behind the pack in most fitness drills on Monday morning as coach Anthony Seibold put his squad through a testing session in searing heat after the Christmas break.

Onlookers were stunned at how much Fifita lagged in the session as the rest of the Broncos, to their credit, looked in great shape.

Fifita, 19, is on the verge of inking a multimillion-dollar deal to remain at the Broncos beyond this year, but has had an off-season to forget after a sensational 2019.

He fractured his eye socket playing for the Junior Kangaroos in October before being embroiled in drama in Bali, where he was locked up for three days.

The Bali ordeal cost Fifita at least $30,000, but he escaped suspension after the NRL failed to find conclusive evidence of what actually happened in the alleged incident with a nightclub bouncer.

Fifita is an explosive player who relies more on impact than a high work rate.

But it wasn't a good look for the youngster as his teammates seemed to have looked after themselves over the Christmas break in a bid to bounce back from last year's shocking 58-0 finals loss to Parramatta.

Hooker Jake Turpin went in to bat for Fifita and said the Broncos were given a training program to follow during the break.

"I think we'll all be feeling it - not just Dave," Turpin said.

"He did well, I think he improved his (beep test) score from last year. As long as everyone is doing their best, that's all the coaches can ask for.

"We got given a program in the two weeks we had off and that's what training is all about, that's the mentality we have at this club and we knew what we were in for.

"They (fitness staff) were happy with us. I'm not really singling anyone out. As a group we all came back pretty good. The boys put a bit of work in the two weeks we had off."

