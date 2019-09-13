FEIRCE FIVE: Grafton heavy hitters hit the ring in Kirra

BOXING: Grafton Amateur Boxing Club will be taking the fight to Kirra in Queensland with five Grafton boxers set for five exciting fights at the Kirra Sports Club tomorrow.

Gym owner and trainer Dean Cribb is excited for some of his brightest youngsters to take to the ring.

"Max Rolling is just 20 years old and this will be his first fight and our 17-year-old, Sam Hayes, has one win and one loss,” Cribb said.

"Matt Townley will be fighting as well and he's only 13 years old. He's had one fight about a month ago that he lost on split decision. He battled on with a bloody nose, he's like a little warrior and I think he'll win this one.”

Cribb will also have some older fighters returning to the ring after some time out as the gym continues to grow.

"Kyle Miller will be fighting in a cruiser-weight elimination bout so there'll be four blokes fighting up there with the two winners facing off on November 30 for the cruiser-weight title,” he said.

"He's been with me now for a couple of years, he hasn't fought since December last year when he got a bad decision against him so he's a bit annoyed about that but he's a big, strong fighter who's improved a lot and he's keen for this fight.

"Corey Paterson is a 38-year old who's had a couple of fights a few years ago and he's stepping back into the ring. He's an Indigenous man who I'm very proud to have on board.

"The club is really advancing, I've still got guys sitting there waiting for a fight.”