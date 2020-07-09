Deafblind woman speaks about horrific rape by care worker

A mum has revealed the harrowing moment a 22-year-old worker crept into her room, lifted up her nightdress and raped her while she lay there unable to move.

The rape of a deafblind woman has been described as a "heinous breach of trust".

Townsville man Mimi Markie Marou, 22, pleaded guilty in the Townsville District Court to one count of rape.

Marou was working the nightshift as a residential carer at a Townsville facility when he raped the disabled woman.

Sometime during the evening of November 28 and the early hours of November 29 last year, Marou entered the room of the woman while she was sleeping.

The court heard Marou removed the woman's incontinence pad, lifted up her nightdress and then removed his clothing in her bathroom.

Crown prosecutor Nigel Rees told the court Marou returned to the women's room and climbed on her bed and raped her without using protection.

Mr Rees said the woman described the length of the terrifying abuse as "something that felt like two hours".

"The complainant never consented to the prisoner penetrating her," he said.

"She told him to stop but he only stopped when he ejaculated."

Mr Rees presented to the court a victim impact statement from the woman detailing how she was "scared to sleep".

The woman described how her heart was sore.

"I want to go home to be with my family," she said.

"I have been depressed and I don't laugh much anymore. I just want to have fun with the girls again".

The court heard the woman reported the incident to the facility's morning staff and said, "A man came to me in the middle of the night and used me".

Marou initially provided an inconsistent version of events to police but provided a DNA sample.

Mr Rees told the court the sample Marou provided revealed his DNA was the same that was found inside the woman.

It was found 60 billion times more likely to be his DNA than anyone else's.

Marou was arrested and charged by police on December 13.

Defence barrister Dane Marley presented to the court 17 character references describing his client as "shy", a "quiet person" and "honest man".

"After finishing his education he applied to the navy however was told he required further life experience in a social setting," he said.

"He started work at the elderly village where other family members had always worked as a way of getting more experience."

Mr Marley said Marou was from Thursday Island with strong cultural ties and was supported in court by his mother, father, aunties, uncles and cousins.

Judge John Coker called Marou's crime "dreadful", "inexcusable", "harrowing", "indefinable" and a "heinous breach of trust".

"You abused her and used her in the most horrendous of ways," he said.

"It is made more abhorrent that it was inflicted upon a person who was one of those within our community that needs care, nurture and support."

Judge Coker declared the 209 days spent in pre-sentence custody and sentenced Marou to eight years' jail.

A parole eligibility date was set at August 13, 2022.

Convictions were recorded.

A spokesman for the care provider said Marou was immediately stood down and the facility "fully" co-operated with police for their investigation.

"We are devastated that this act was perpetrated by a person within our facility, despite consistently observing best-practice staff probity checks and robust governance and care standards," he said.

"Our residents are at the heart of all we do, and such an act goes against our values, our standards and our expectations.

"We have and will continue to provide every support possible to the resident in relation to this matter."



*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.



Originally published as 'FELT LIKE HOURS': Worker jailed for rape of blind, deaf patient