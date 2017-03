HELP AT HAND: The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter medical team attended a motorcycle crash south of Nymboida on Sunday.

A WOMAN has been airlifted to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital following a motorcycle crash south of Nymboida.

The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter was tasked by Ambulance New South Wales to attend the location about 1.15pm yesterday.

Assisted by local ambulance and police, the helicopter medical team assessed the female driver before she was flown to in a stable condition.