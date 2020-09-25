Female officer charged over domestic incident near Coffs

The woman is a Senior Constable attached to a command in the Northern Region.

A NSW Police officer has been charged following an alleged domestic-related incident earlier this week.

Following an investigation, the 50-year-old woman was issued with a Court Attendance Notice for common assault (domestic violence) yesterday (Thursday, September 24).

The charge relates to an alleged domestic-related incident that occurred at a property near Coffs Harbour on Tuesday (September 22).

She is due to appear at Grafton Local Court on Tuesday, November 10.

