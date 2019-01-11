Female pepper sprayed in Andergrove chase, arrest

Police are on scene.

Police are on scene. Scott Powick

UPDATE 12.48PM: A THIRD person has been taken into custody after a chase in Andergrove.

The juvenile male was arrested by police in Malone Drive moments ago.

The details surrounding what led to the chase and arrests remain unclear however a stolen vehicle, understood to be a station wagon, was earlier searched and seized by police.

More to come.

UPDATE 12.30PM: A FEMALE has been taken into custody in Andergrove following a police search and foot chase.

The female, of unknown age, was reportedly pepper sprayed during the arrest.

Queensland Ambulance Service have been called to the scene to assess her.

Police are reportedly still looking for a juvenile male involved in the incident.

More to come.

BREAKING 11.30AM: ONE person has been taking into custody and police are engaged in a search and foot chase with two people, a juvenile male and a female, in Andergrove.

Initial reports indicate three people allegedly dumped a suspected stolen vehicle in Norman Street and fled police.

At least four police crews are en-route to the area and there are reports cordons will be established as the search for the outstanding two people gets under way.

Reports suggest the search would include bushland behind Whitsunday Anglican School.

The police dog squad and scenes of crime crews have been called to assist.

More to come.