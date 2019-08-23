Menu
Crime

‘Female shooter’ at large in LA

by Staff writers
23rd Aug 2019 7:03 AM

 

Police in Los Angeles are hunting a female shooter after she opened fire, wounding several people.

Officers responded to the area of 5th and San Julian St, near Skid Row around 12:15pm (2:15am AEST) after reports of multiple shooting victims, according to LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes.

Ms Cervantes said four people appear to be shot and police say the female shooter is still at large.

All the victims suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to LAPD Officer Drake Madison. Two of them were described as being female.

Three people have been taken to hospital for treatment and their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

The Sun reported that the shooting may be gang related.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed police cars stopped next to a tent outside San Julian Park in downtown L.A. Paramedics were seen transporting a person onto an ambulance and treating another person who was sitting on a bench inside the park. Large sections of the streets were blocked off with police tape, video showed.

No description was immediately available of the shooter.

At the end of July three people including a six-year-old boy are dead and 15 hurt after a gunman opened fire on crowds at a food festival in northern California.

Rapid gunfire rang out at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, held south of San Jose, sparking a stampede of terrified families on Sunday afternoon.

The US is still reeling from the twin mass shootings in El Paso, on the US-Mexico border in Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

america editors picks police hunt shooting world news

