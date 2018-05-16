Female show of force

ORIGINAL: Georgia Cummins is one of the stars at this Saturday's Valley Girls concert set for the Pelican Playhouse.

THIS Saturday the Clarence Valley is in for a real treat with a force of local female musicians as they come together for a powerhouse performance at the Pelican Playhouse.

In an effort to nurture women in music and create opportunities for local female musicians to showcase their talents, local group Velour (featuring Kate Joseph, Bronwyn Gell, Brenda Cooper and Misty Fisher) have developed Valley Girls, an opportunity for female performers to come together and share original music, created in and around the Clarence Valley.

Research shows that women represent only one-fifth of songwriters and composers registered with APRA despite making up 45% of qualified musicians, earn far less than their male counterparts, receive less airplay on Australian radio, are outnumbered by men on Triple J's Top 100. Most music festival line-ups are also dominated by male artists and male lead acts.

First on this Saturday's bill is up and coming singer songwriter Georgia Cummins. Georgia has been playing guitar, singing and writing music since she was 12 and this year she has been exploring solo performance. She was recently chosen for a NSW Solo Vocal Camp in Sydney with Education NSW. Georgia is also the 2017 SCRAM (School of Community Radio & Media) Award winner in the scholarship category in Voices over the Valley (LifeFM 103.1) which entitles her to a $500 mentoring and training program throughout the year. She will undertake a recording session with Paul Agar in Yamba as part of the award.

Georgia debuted at the Pelican Playhouse in 2017 for JaccaRokWizz and the company couldn't wait to invite her back for another opportunity to grace the Pelican stage and share her original work.

Following hot on Georgia's heels will be the incomparable Lisa Lazuli from Yamba. Lazuli's sublime voice, fragile and ethereal and at times, forceful and impassioned, is a beautiful sound capable of stopping people in their tracks. A musical storyteller, Lisa began writing songs at 13. Her music explores the complexities of love and heartache from its aching melodies to a razor-sharp bite, transporting the listener through her voice and sympathetic guitar style.

Songwriting, singing and collaborating with other musicians has taken Lisa all over the east coast of Australia. Being a part of Triple J's first unearthed band 'Ode to a Goldfish' who supported acts such as The Finn Brother's, Christine Anu, The Whitlams and many others. As a solo artist Lisa also supported Jeff Lang, The Idea of North most recently the beautiful Lucie Thorn and has been playing festivals all over Australia including the legendary Woodford Folk Festival.

Lisa recorded her first solo album in 2014 'Songs From Acacia Street ' and has just released her EP 'Calm and Tempest' a collection of folky, rootsy songs about love, life and other bits and pieces.

Lastly the Clarence's own a cappella group Velour will share a set of their richly layered and original four part harmonies. Since forming the group two years ago, the vocal quartet have been fortunate enough to support The East Pointers and Tullara for the Festival of Small Halls and perform alongside other local talents such as Ryan Enns and the soprano Michelle Ryan.

Velour bring their life experience and strength to life through their music an exploration of genres from soul to funk through to cabaret and folk delivered through intricate and soulful harmonies. Velour are working on their first EP which will be released later in the year.

To inspire others to find their voice, Velour will be holding a Plunge BLEND workshop for anyone interested in having a community sing on Saturday morning. Anyone interested in learning more about creating and being a part of harmonious singing is welcome. There is a sense of joy and connection when singing harmonies in a group that is richly fulfilling. Come along and see for yourself.

The workshop runs from 10am till 2pm and costs $25. This includes a ticket to the evening performance and an invitation to perform on stage to share the songs learned throughout the day. Bookings can be made through Kate Joseph at katejosephmusic@gmail.com or 0412 977 927.

