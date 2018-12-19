Outstanding female volunteers recognised for their efforts

Chantal Kemsley, Rose Field Nerida Ellem, Val Wood and Leonie Blain with member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis - named in NSW hidden treasures honour roll.

FIVE outstanding Clarence women have been recognised in the 2018 Hidden Treasures Honour Roll publication, that recognises the efforts of women volunteers in NSW.

Hidden Treasures is an annual initiative of the NSW Government's Rural Women's Network that recognises the outstanding efforts of women volunteers and promotes the valuable role of volunteering to the community.

This year's Hidden Treasures from the Clarence are Leonie Blain and Val Wood from Grafton, Nerida Ellem from Kangaroo Creek, Rose Field from Woombah and Chantal Kemsley from Glenreagh.

From volunteering for the Rural Fire Service, the Country Women's Association, Clarence Valley Conservation Coalition, Rescue Helicopter, Meals on Wheels, Sherwood Cliffs Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Centre and more, these women do it for the love of their community.

One of the award winners Ms Kemsley said she felt honoured and very surprised by her award.

"I have a real heart to see people live whole lives," she said.

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis said volunteering helped form the fabric of communities particularly in small rural towns where resources could be limited.

"Hidden Treasures is an opportunity to pay tribute to country women who don't seek recognition, but who richly deserve it for the tireless contribution they make to a wide range of social and community organisations and initiatives," he said.

"It is women like this group of five volunteering day-in, day-out who enhance our social infrastructure and we are all very grateful for their efforts."

Mr Gulaptis recognised the five Hidden Treasures at a morning tea in his electorate office. The tribute captures inspirational stories, documenting and celebrating the unpaid work of women who are ensuring the viability of many crucial community groups.