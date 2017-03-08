Ordinary Clarence Valley women doing extraordinary things

EVERY day, ordinary women in the Clarence Valley are doing extraordinary things.

And that is exactly what International Women's Day gives us a chance to celebrate, says Clarence Valley Women's Inc president Susan Howland.

"It means not just valuing women's contributions to society, but acknowledging and applauding their lives," she said.

"I think a lot of women do incredible things even just from day to day."

An International Women's Day breakfast at Iluka on Monday showcased four local women who spoke about their interactions with the environment.

This morning, the women's incorporation will host another breakfast in Grafton, which will also coincide with a re-launch of a booklet called Oral Histories of Nine Fantastic and Diverse Women.

The release is particularly appropriate considering this year's International Women's Day theme is Be Bold For Change.

"I think women are very clever at taking a back seat when it comes to promotion and saying what they actually do," Ms Howland said.

"So one of the things the CVWI tries to do is to gather women's stories. We are there to develop and promote the roles, opportunities and choices for women in the Clarence Valley."

The International Women's Day celebrations don't end today, however. On Friday, the four VIEW clubs of the Clarence Valley will combine to present an all-day event at the Yamba Bowling Club.

There was a record attendance last year, and a full house of more than 270 women from local and visiting VIEW clubs is expected this year.

A speaker forum will feature "local treasures" Sr Anne Gallagher, Connie de Dassel and Gwen Berman, and it will be facilitated by past VIEW senior office bearer, Laura O'Brien.

The program also features other talented ladies including Luka Meyers and Nicole and Jenna Cowling, as well as the Rebecca Spears Dance studio Senior Tappers. A vintage and alternative bridal parade will inject an element of fashion into the celebration.

The event is the major fundraiser for the VIEW clubs in their efforts to support disadvantaged Australian children, through The Smith Family's Learning for Life program.

For more information, phone 6646 9020.