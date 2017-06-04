Fenech and his mates meet Maclean bogans

Paul Fenech will be performing at the Maclean Bowling Club this month.

PAUL FENECH can't wait to meet the bogans of Maclean.

"If they are really good, we will do some burnouts in the carpark after,” he said.

He's made five movies, performed thousands of comedy shows and done over a hundred half hours of TV.

Now, Fenech is coming to Maclean with his funniest solo show yet.

Bringing his alter egos Pauly and Franky, you are guaranteed to fall off the chair laughing, at least once.

Since his last show in the Clarence Valley, Fenech has been travelling all over Australia, brining his bogan comedy to the people.

"We had a great response, we love Grafton actually, there are lots of bogans,” he said.

"But the only Maclean I know is John McClane from Die Hard.”

Despite only knowing the word Maclean for its connection to a series of action movies starring Bruce Willis, Fenech is excited to sink his teeth into a new Clarence Valley town.

”The scarier the bogans, the more I love it, the more tattoos and missing teeth the better,” he said.

"I feel more comfortable there.”

Fenech is going to be bringing his much loved characters to life in Maclean.

"It's just me on my own playing lots of different characters,” he said.

"It's good that way though, then you get to spend more time with the audience.”

So why should you come to Fenech's show?

"Where else are you going to see someone get thonged on stage? Carl Barron isn't going to thong anyone,” Fenech said.

Pauly Fenech's Fat Pizza and Housos Comedy Spectacular is on Friday, June 16 at the Maclean Bowling Club. Tickets are $25 if purchased from the bar before, or $30 on the night. You can also book online at: www.trybooking.com/279240