Ferguson's vow if Blues win Origin decider

Blake Ferguson plays to his own tune these days. Image: Brett Costello

After a stellar season and a NSW recall he thought would never happen, Blake Ferguson has every reason to stick to the promise he made to himself, even if he lifts the Origin shield on Wednesday night. SUBSCRIBE NOW.

Blues winger Blake Ferguson will refuse to break his self-imposed booze ban and won't allow himself the chance to enjoy a celebratory dressing room beer even if NSW win Wednesday night's State of Origin decider.

Ferguson has been off alcohol since late last year and hasn't had a drop since in 2019, which has coincided with his red-hot form for Parramatta and an Origin recall he thought he may never receive.

So while teammates will down a beer if they are victorious over Queensland, Ferguson will remain committed to his cause.

"Not one beer, no. I've made a promise to myself and I stick to the promises that I make to myself," Ferguson said.

"None at all and that won't faze me

"I don't know when I will have my next beer and I don't care.

"I know winning an Origin series would be a big thing for me but I won't budge on this. I'll make it.

"I am playing for NSW but after this game I have another job to do at Parramatta so I have to stick solid to what I have promised myself."

Fergo can see the effects of his alcohol ban. Image: Matt King/Getty Images

Asked what he would drink to celebrate, Ferguson said: "Coke. I will probably have 10 Cokes. Maybe Coca Cola could sponsor me."

Ferguson's last beer was back on December 28 last year. A month later he was forced to release a photo showing a foot injury he suffered, to refute rumours it was used to cover up an alleged drug overdose during an off-season bender.

Abstaining from alcohol this season has proven a success for the 29-year-old.

"Drinking made me realise something had to change," Ferguson said. "Not drinking has become a habit."

Ferguson has been given the added responsibility of being the Blues' back-up goalkicker should five-eighth James Maloney be unable to take them.

The Blues are so much better with a strong Fergo. Image: Brett Costello

The Eels winger was seen practising for 20 minutes after training on Monday at the NSWRL Centre of Excellence.

"I think I'm back-up kicker - we haven't got anyone else," Ferguson said. "I'm striking them alright.

"I kicked a fair bit at the Roosters when Latrell (Mitchell) was in Origin last year. I'm accustomed to kicking in front of crowds. That will be no different on Wednesday.

"Jimmy will be first-string goal kicker but I don't expect to be needed. I did a bit of practice to keep my eye in and the co-ordination. You never know."

Ferguson has enjoyed a stellar season with Parramatta and was a key contributor in NSW's 32-point win in Perth.

"I'm still working in little things but all that's all part of being a professional rugby league player," Ferguson said. "You are always searching and making yourself a better player.

"That's how you stay in the game for a long period of time. I feel like I'm in that transformation stage at the moment.

"We had a solid training session (yesterday). We're all looking forward to it."

NSW will have a captain's run this afternoon at ANZ Stadium to wind up their preparation.