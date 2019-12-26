Ferocious Derwent battle tipped to decide Syd-Hob

UPDATE: Skipper David Witt has forecast a ferocious battle on the Derwent River will decide this year's Sydney to Hobart as the fleet front runners flew down the NSW coast at record pace late Thursday.

But Witt, the skipper of the supermaxi Scallywag, was predicting the joyride - where yachts were hitting speeds close to 30 knots - would end as darkness fell and winds lightened across the racetrack.

"It's how everyone gets through the transition that will matter," said Witt of rivals Comanche, Wild Oats XI, Black Jack and InfoTrack.

"Pretty much everyone of us is going the same speed.

"I still think this race will come down to the Derwent River (the final 11 nautical miles of the 628nm race).

"That's where it will be decided it's that close."

Comanche leads Black Jack racing through the early stages of the Sydney to Hobart. Picture: Getty

The 157 strong fleet exited Sydney Harbour after the 1pm start in less than an hour, with InfoTrack winning the honours in the race out to open sea.

But it was there Comanche pounced, overhauling Christian Beck's 100-footer to take the lead for the first time.

The lighter yachts - Scallywag, Wild Oats and Black Jack - are hoping their time to shine will come when the winds lighten overnight.

In other news, native Australian birds caused major dramas for a Sydney to Hobart contender whose crew had to make emergency repairs to wiring at the top of their mast even before leaving the dock for the start of the Sydney to Hobart.

The crew on Primitive Cool were forced into some last-minute repairs.

The experienced crew on Primitive Cool realised their wind instruments were damaged prior to the 1pm start of the race.

As other yachts made their way out to the harbour a crewman was sent to the towering mast to make repairs.

A cockatoo had chewed through the electrics with a repair only possible by sending a sailor aloft to replace wiring.

It is understood the repair was affected with the yacht on the start line when the canon fired at 1pm.

But the last minute aerial act was the last thing the crew needed as it prepared for the start.

The 51-footer is among the contenders for the overall win in this years race south.

InfoTrack sailing master Brad Kellett's has described the fast and furious ride down the NSW coast at the start of the Sydney to Hobart as "great fun" despite being overtaken by Jim Cooney's Comanche soon after the start.

"She's come into her own," said Kellett of 2017 line honours winner Comanche which was late Thursday revelling in moderate to strong nor'easterlies at the front of the pack.

"We're getting 20 odd knots out of the boat.

"It's been great fun. We are looking forward to the next few hours.

"It's always nice to get out the Harbour first and in one piece but there's plenty of sailing

to do."

InfoTrack (second left) and Comanche locked in an early battle to start the Sydney to Hobart Yacht race. Picture: AAP

Navigators will soon be under serious pressure to make a decision which could win or loose them the race - go offshore in the hunt for current or stay inshore in the hope of finding more wind.

While the supermaxis were enjoying a rapid ride down the NSW coast the joyride could be short lived with winds expected to lighten overnight.

This makes positioning crucial for the front runners and the yachts hoping to make a big impression in the race for the overall honours.

Jim Cooney's line honours winner Comanche has taken the lead off Infotrack as the entire 157 strong fleet exited Sydney Harbour less than an hour after the 1pm start.

The supermaxi, which has Cooney's wife Samantha, daughter Julia and son James aboard, was flying down the NSW clocking speeds in excess of 24 knots.

In her wake was InfoTrack, which has in her crew vaunted Volvo round-the-world skipper Chris Nicholson, Wild Oats X1, Scallywag and Black Jack.

All five supermaxis were on a rollicking ride south and revelling in the moderate to strong nor'easterlies.

The US cruising boat Cailin Lomhara has the distinction of being the last yacht to clear Sydney Heads.

The biggest fleet in 25 years has put on a spectacular show of force at the start of the Sydney to Hobart with the supermaxis leading 157 yachts up the harbour and out to see under blue skies, in a perfect breeze and farewelled by one of the biggest spectator armadas in recent times.

The mass start against an outgoing strong tide was clean with no yacht having to return or do a penalty turn for breaking the start canon.

In a surprise it was Infotrack, owned by Sydney's Christian Beck, who won the race to the Heads and out into open water.

It was then neck and neck between Wild Oats, Scallywag, Black Jack and Comanche as the supermaxis lead the fleet down the NSW Coast.

However it wasn't long before race favourites Comanche claimed the lead, tracking further off shore in the first hour to move into a commanding position early.

Wild Oats XI leaves Sydney Harbour during the 2019 Sydney to Hobart. Pcture: Getty

One of the biggest spectator flotillas in recent years crammed the harbour - in stark contrast to the few spectators who farewelled the nine yachts in 1945 who created tradition of the famed Bluewater classic rum every year since.

With nor'easter lies freshening this afternoon is gearing up for a high speed magic carpet ride down the NSW Coast in the opening stanza if the race.

It didn’t take long for Comanche to claim the Sydney to Hobart lead after a slow start. Picture: Getty

After battling to repair major structural damage sustained when the mast punched through deck in a leadup race defending line honours champion Wild Oats XI tactician was declared ready to rock prestart by tactician Iain Murray.

"We've been preparing for 15 years; same boat. It's one of those things … Comanche is one extreme, and we are the other extreme.

"The skinny little boat (Wild Oats) likes some light breeze going downwind and the bigger boats like to reach.

"So, it's going to be a test of where we go and how much of each one you get.

"I'm sure there's going to be a bit of cat and mouse in all this."

12PM: All crews in the 75th anniversary race are now on Sydney Harbour monitoring wind, having last minute briefings and checking sails and equipment as the clock ticks down to the 1pm start.

Some yachts are making runs at the start line to check both current and wind and which end of the four start lines is the most favourable when the canon fires at 1pm to send them on their way.

All yachts must go past the start boat flying a storm jib sail, a compulsory part of their sail wardrobe since the deadly 1998 race where six men lost their lives.

The Crew of Wild Oats XI is pictured ahead of the 2019 Sydney to Hobart start. Picture: Getty

Under blues skies and a freshening nor'easterly sailors are having a quick bite to eat and fuelling with water as they attempt to calm nerves ahead of the adrenaline rush start.

The fleet of 157 is the biggest since the 50th race 25 years ago.

It is also too heavy with five 100-footers leading the fleet south.

Thousands of family members and general public flocked to the CYCA this morning to help with the last minute provisioning of yachts and to farewell the fleet.

Sydney Harbour is clogged with boats, ranging in size from canoes and kayaks to giant cruise boats all eager to farewell the fleet as it heads south.

Crowds gather near Hornby Lighthouse on South Head ahead of the race. Picture: Rohan Kelly



9.30AM: Picture perfect conditions are forecast for the starts of the 75th Sydney to Hobart which now appears will be one of the "easiest'' treks south for crews in recent years but a brain teaser for navigators and tacticians.

A building nor'easterly will see the fleet of 157 race off four start lines on a congested Sydney Harbour at 1pm.

Once out into open sea the majority of yachts will set their spinnakers and begin a fun and fast sleigh ride down the NSW coast.

"It looks like another easy race. The last 10 years we have had three like this but not with such a decrease of wind on the south coast,'' Badham said on Boxing Day.

Top sailing meteorologist on Boxing Day morning was still predicting the race record would be safe for at least another year with the fleet frontrunners not expected to arrive in Hobart until Saturday.

He is also predicting the race forecast - which only has a southerly for the tailenders of the fleet - will favour the mid-sized yachts for the overall victory such as the 2017 winner Ichi Ban.

The forecast is also playing into the hands of four of the five supermaxis headlining the fleet - Comanche, Wild Oats X1, Scallywag and Black Jack.

The 75th Sydney to Hobart can't be won on Sydney Harbour or in the first hour of the race on Boxing Day - but it can be lost.

No one knows this better than defending champion Wild Oats XI and her crew who two years ago copped a penalty after the 628 nautical mile race to Hobart finished for an incident with a rival yacht just off Sydney Heads.

It was an error which cost them the 2017 Sydney to Hobart line honours.

It's why tactician Iain Murray says the crew will be playing it safe in the first hour or so of the Australian bluewater classic.

"You don't want to get in any sort of trouble at the start or it could be race over,'' Murray said.

"We know that from what happened a few years ago.''

Comanche, skippered by Jim Cooney was awarded the race win - and also holds the race record for the Sydney to Hobart going into the 75th Anniversary race starting at 1pm on Boxing Day.

The race record of one day, nine hours, 15 minutes and 24 seconds appears unlikely to be eclipsed this year on current weather forecasts.

The supermaxi InfoTrack during last year’s race. InfoTrack is one of five supermaxis on the start line

Former overall winner Comanche has been installed as favourite for the line honours in this years race by the TAB on Christmas Eve..

Jim Cooney's 100-footer Comanche is currently the $2.80 favourite at TAB to claim line honours.

Nine-time line honours winner Wild Oats XI was $2.80 favourite on Saturday.

She is now the $3.25 second elect due to the money for Comanche.

Black Jack was runner-up in the battle for line honours 12 months ago and has drifted from as short as $3 to $3.75 courtesy of the support for Comanche.

SHK Scallywag 100 has eased in the past seven days from $4.50 to $7.

FACTS AND FIGURES

#The slowest race was in 1945 by Peter Luke's yacht Wayfarer which took 11 days, six hours and 20 minutes to complete the race.

#The closest line honours finish was in l982 when Condor of Bermuda beat Apollo by just seven seconds

#In 2001 just 47 minutes separated the first six boats and in 2018 just 42 minutes separated the first four boats over the line.

#This is the biggest fleet since the 50th anniversary when 371 started and 309 finished.

In 1985 there were 179 starters and in 1984 155 boats were on the start line.

The Hong Kong yacht Scallywag is crewed by a predominantly Australian team based out of Sydney.

RACE NEWS

Comanche, owned by Neutral Bay businessman Jim Cooney, is the race record holder. Pic: Rolex.



