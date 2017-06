The Bluff Point Ferry at Lawrence - soon to be upgraded to a 24 car ferry.Photo: Adam Hourigan/The Daily Examiner

MOTORISTS are being forced to go the long way after the Bluff Point Ferry in Lawrence reportedly broken down this afternoon.

According to Live Traffic, the ferry stopped working just after 3pm today and has affected traffic in both directions.

Emergency services are attending but the Daily Examiner understands that there has been no crash or anyone injured.

It is not known when the ferry will re-open.

Caitlan Charles

More information to come.