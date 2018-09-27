Ferry closure times for this weekend

The Lawrence Ferry is out of service until further notice.

The Lawrence Ferry is out of service until further notice. Adam Hourigan

With the Bridge to Bridge Ski Classic action happening this weekend on the Clarence River, the two major ferries operating in the Clarence Valley will be taking a backseat.

On Sunday, September 30, the Ulmarra and Lawrence ferries will be temporarily closed between 9am and 12pm to allow for the staging of the annual Bridge to Bridge event.

Motorists can use the Grafton Bridge as an alternative route and are advised to plan their journey, allow extra travel time and follow the directions of signs.

Roads and Maritime thanks motorists for their patience during this time.