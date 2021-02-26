Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Ferry offline as river starts to swell

Jenna Thompson
by
26th Feb 2021 11:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Motorists are advised to take the Big River Way or new Pacific Highway rather than the scenic Lawrence route following local ferry closures.

Just after 10am this morning, the Lawrence ferry was forced to cancel its service due to high river levels following significant rainfall over the past few days. 

According to Live Traffic NSW, the Ulmarra ferry ceased operating late yesterday morning, also citing high river levels affecting a safe commute across the Clarence River.

It's unclear when the two ferries will resume operation. 

clarence river ferry flood lawrence ferry
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 11 people facing the magistrate today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 11 people facing the magistrate today

        Crime Find out who is appearing in Grafton criminal court today

        Daily Catch-Up: February 26, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: February 26, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.

        Grafton firey’s emotional reunion with heart-attack heroes

        Premium Content Grafton firey’s emotional reunion with heart-attack heroes

        People and Places “You saved a man’s life today, let that sink in” - firies words of appreciation...

        Yes, you can still buy tickets to Lismore NRL match, just

        Premium Content Yes, you can still buy tickets to Lismore NRL match, just

        News What a game it’ll be when the Titans play the Warriors at Oakes Oval