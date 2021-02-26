Ferry offline as river starts to swell

Motorists are advised to take the Big River Way or new Pacific Highway rather than the scenic Lawrence route following local ferry closures.

Just after 10am this morning, the Lawrence ferry was forced to cancel its service due to high river levels following significant rainfall over the past few days.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the Ulmarra ferry ceased operating late yesterday morning, also citing high river levels affecting a safe commute across the Clarence River.

It's unclear when the two ferries will resume operation.