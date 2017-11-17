Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Ferry Park artist of the month

ON SHOW: Violet Odette Savona's work at Ferry Park.
ON SHOW: Violet Odette Savona's work at Ferry Park. Ferry Park Gallery

Tell us a bit about yourself

My name is Violet and I grew up on the beautiful island of Malta. However my family migrated to Australia 35 years ago.

I have been doing art ever since my school days back in Malta and I've continued to learn in various TAFE colleges in Sydney and in Lismore.

Can you explain your art/craft and the materials you like to use?

My motto is jack-of-all-trades. I don't like to be locked into any one area of art because there are so many things I enjoy doing.

I don't have favourite materials as such, for example I use both acrylic paint and oil paint. For my jewellery I do a variety of styles using a variety of materials such as beads, top quality Swarovski crystal, pearls and gemstones.

Where do you get your inspiration?

The one biggest factor that influences my art is colour. I use many different mediums but my focus is always beauty and colour.

What is your creative process?

My art is just what comes out. I don't really analyse or cut it up. I just do. It changes as I change.

What works do you have on show this month at Ferry Park?

I have paintings, photographs, crystal sun catchers and jewellery on display.

The exhibition is on until November 22.

Grafton Daily Examiner
WATCH: Take a look at Harwood Bridge progress

WATCH: Take a look at Harwood Bridge progress

Watch an amazing timelapse of the work completed on the Clarence River crossing at Harwood

9 things to do this week

SADDLE UP: The annual Grafton GBomb 9 hour race at Bom Bom State Forest will be on this weekend.

From musters to markets, you have something to do!

Opening doors for surfers with a disability

WAVES OF HAPPINESS: The Far North Coast branch of Disabled Surfing Australia will bring its annual Keenan Klassic to Yamba on Saturday.

Hunt for volunteers as Keenan Klassic takes over Turner's Beach.

REVEALED: Best products of the year in 46 categories

The 2018 Product of the Year winners, as voted by 13,000 Aussie consumers.

Best baby products, coffee, chocolate, household items and more

Local Partners