Ferry Park artist of the month

Tell us a bit about yourself

My name is Violet and I grew up on the beautiful island of Malta. However my family migrated to Australia 35 years ago.

I have been doing art ever since my school days back in Malta and I've continued to learn in various TAFE colleges in Sydney and in Lismore.

Can you explain your art/craft and the materials you like to use?

My motto is jack-of-all-trades. I don't like to be locked into any one area of art because there are so many things I enjoy doing.

I don't have favourite materials as such, for example I use both acrylic paint and oil paint. For my jewellery I do a variety of styles using a variety of materials such as beads, top quality Swarovski crystal, pearls and gemstones.

Where do you get your inspiration?

The one biggest factor that influences my art is colour. I use many different mediums but my focus is always beauty and colour.

What is your creative process?

My art is just what comes out. I don't really analyse or cut it up. I just do. It changes as I change.

What works do you have on show this month at Ferry Park?

I have paintings, photographs, crystal sun catchers and jewellery on display.

The exhibition is on until November 22.