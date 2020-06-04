Ferry Park’s big reopening on a small scale

Publicity officer for Lower Clarence Arts and Crafts Association Diane Nixon shows off the 8x8 exhibition, which will feature as the Ferry Park Gallery reopens on Friday.

IT WAS all set to go, but just as the Lower Clarence Arts and Crafts 8x8 exhibition was about to be unveiled, COVID-19 restrictions came in and shut down the gallery.

However, determined that people see some of the 161 small-scale entry, the exhibition will be pride of place as the Ferry Park gallery is allowed to reopen today.

"It's a wonderful exhibition, and organisers (Penny Stuart and Susanne Monin) do a wonderful job," publicity officer Diane Nixon said.

Lower Clarence Arts and Crafts Members get the Ferry Park gallery ready for the reopening this Friday. Photo: Adam Hourigan

The exhibition shows off a stunning show of responses to the theme, 'The Everyday

"We have hung a record number of entries this year, with a high standard of work across all sections. There is a mix of paintings, mixed media, glass, wood, collection, collage, assemblage, patchwork and sculpture," Ms Nixon said.

THIS YEAR'S THEME: Exhibition small to be square

"The works reflect precious moments from our 'everyday' lives, something that suddenly feels more important and emotive in this current climate.

"It is significant that with six months of drought, fire, flood and now COVID-19, the subjects reflect things close to home; simple things that are important to us."

EXHIBITION WINNERS

Open Section

1st " Green Tea" Jenni Gander

2nd : "Treasures of the Early Morning Beach Walk" Bobbie Winger

3rd : "Backyard" Stewart Hase

Highly Commended

"Une Petite Poire - One Little Pear" Joy Courtney

"Net Results" Steve McKenzie

Student Sections

Section 2 4-7 Years

1st "Lego Man and Me" Hayden Thompson

2nd: "Feeding the Lambs Alexander Jagoe

3rd: "Around the World" Dash Moore

Highly Commended

" Lost in a Dream"Frankie Grant

Section 3 8-11 Years

1st: "Teeth Time"Kikika Symonds

2nd: "Watching the Clarence"Charlotte Cheng

3rd: "Feeding the Magpies" Charlotte Caldwell

Highly Commended

"Loving My Horse"Meckenzie Jagoe

"Watching the Lorikeets"Elle Latham

Section 4 12-16 Years

1st:"Jeffery the Cow"Chloe George

2nd:"Bad Hair Day" Cooper Rumpf

3rd: "Junction Hill Sunrise" Beau Thompson

Highly Commended

"Tea Time!" Madeleine Wilson