Ferry Park’s big reopening on a small scale
IT WAS all set to go, but just as the Lower Clarence Arts and Crafts 8x8 exhibition was about to be unveiled, COVID-19 restrictions came in and shut down the gallery.
However, determined that people see some of the 161 small-scale entry, the exhibition will be pride of place as the Ferry Park gallery is allowed to reopen today.
"It's a wonderful exhibition, and organisers (Penny Stuart and Susanne Monin) do a wonderful job," publicity officer Diane Nixon said.
The exhibition shows off a stunning show of responses to the theme, 'The Everyday
"We have hung a record number of entries this year, with a high standard of work across all sections. There is a mix of paintings, mixed media, glass, wood, collection, collage, assemblage, patchwork and sculpture," Ms Nixon said.
THIS YEAR'S THEME: Exhibition small to be square
"The works reflect precious moments from our 'everyday' lives, something that suddenly feels more important and emotive in this current climate.
"It is significant that with six months of drought, fire, flood and now COVID-19, the subjects reflect things close to home; simple things that are important to us."
EXHIBITION WINNERS
Open Section
1st " Green Tea" Jenni Gander
2nd : "Treasures of the Early Morning Beach Walk" Bobbie Winger
3rd : "Backyard" Stewart Hase
Highly Commended
"Une Petite Poire - One Little Pear" Joy Courtney
"Net Results" Steve McKenzie
Student Sections
Section 2 4-7 Years
1st "Lego Man and Me" Hayden Thompson
2nd: "Feeding the Lambs Alexander Jagoe
3rd: "Around the World" Dash Moore
Highly Commended
" Lost in a Dream"Frankie Grant
Section 3 8-11 Years
1st: "Teeth Time"Kikika Symonds
2nd: "Watching the Clarence"Charlotte Cheng
3rd: "Feeding the Magpies" Charlotte Caldwell
Highly Commended
"Loving My Horse"Meckenzie Jagoe
"Watching the Lorikeets"Elle Latham
Section 4 12-16 Years
1st:"Jeffery the Cow"Chloe George
2nd:"Bad Hair Day" Cooper Rumpf
3rd: "Junction Hill Sunrise" Beau Thompson
Highly Commended
"Tea Time!" Madeleine Wilson