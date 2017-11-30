Menu
Ferry users paying the price for progress

Ulmarra Ferry
Leigh Jensen
Jenna Thompson
by

INFRASTRUCTURE projects around the Clarence Valley are the culprit for increased traffic waiting to use the Ulmarra ferry service, a RMS spokesperson has confirmed.

Earlier in the week, reader Elissa Carter sent the Daily Examiner a photo of traffic lined up waiting for the Ulmarra ferry.

Elissa Carter snapped this photo of the line-up at Ulmarra ferry.
Elissa Carter snapped this photo of the line-up at Ulmarra ferry.

"Pulling up at Ulmarra Ferry at 4pm as a full load just leaves, with 13 vehicles ahead in the line-up and four behind me," Ms Carter said in her Facebook message. "This is the new norm twice a day for the last few months," Ms Carter said in her Facebook post. "All the extra highway, bridge and jail workers are taking their toll on local infrastructure and the RMS says they can't do anything about."

"There are a number of contractor-type vehicles in the line-up, making us think it's construction workers using it," Ms Carter said.

The RMS spokesperson confirmed Ms Carter's suspicions.

"Roads and Maritime Services acknowledges that there has been an increase in usage of the Ulmarra ferry due to the significant infrastructure investment and associated population growth," the RMS spokesperson said.

"After feedback received from the community, Roads and Maritime is looking at ways to improve safety and access for ferry users and help people plan their trips.

"The community will be kept informed about any proposed actions."

