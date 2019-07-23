Menu
PROUD AMBASSADOR: Jacaranda Festival Matron of Honour Suzanne Campbell.
Festival connection runs in the genes

Lesley Apps
by
23rd Jul 2019 4:50 PM | Updated: 4:50 PM
MATRON of Honour Suzanne Campbell's connection with the Jacaranda Festival is a long one - so long in fact it began before she was born.

"My parents met at the Jacaranda Festival in 1946 so it's been a big part of my life. It's a unique celebration of Grafton and has meant a lot to me and my family for many years," she said.

The retired high school teacher and community volunteer was looking forward to her official Matron of Honour role as part of this year's Jacaranda Queen Party.

"My daughter was Junior Queen in 1999, which was really good experience for her. It's a huge ask for young girls to step up and become the public faces of the festival and give prepared and impromptu speeches, so being there to help and reassure them is a big part of this role," she said.

Mrs Campbell said it was a great feeling to be involved with the girls so closely and watch their confidence grow in the lead-up the festival.

"It's very rewarding to see their social skills and attitudes towards life develop and grow. As an English teacher I always enjoyed helping students gain confidence in the public speaking and debating arena so it's nice to be able to put those skills to use again," she said.

Mrs Campbell said she hoped to see all the candidates be the best versions of themselves and become great ambassadors for the city.

"It will be a hard job for the judges to decide who will take out the crown," she said.

