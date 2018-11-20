Festival declared a success as works begin on 2019

Under-40s women prepare for the start of their division during the Yamba Triathlon Festival hosted by NXSports at Whiting Beach.

TRIATHLON: The early steps to next year's Yamba Triathlon have already been made after a successful weekend on the Clarence Coast.

Hundreds of competitors, families and support crews flooded the town over the weekend to take part in the Yamba Triathlon Festival, which returned to the shores of Whiting Beach after an 18 month hiatus.

Backed heavily by the local Clarence Valley Triathlon Club - who also won The Daily Examiner Club of the Year at the Clarence Valley Sports Awards on Saturday - the event was hosted by multisport group NXSports for the first time this year in what was a successful transition.

However, organisers have admitted there was a couple of lessons to be learnt for when the event returns in 2019.

Clarence Valley Triathlon Club vice-president Darren Adams, who also took out the 50-54 years men's age group during the event, said it had brought nothing but smiles to the faces of the local community and triathlon community.

"I have had nothing but positive response to the event,” he said. "There were a couple of things we learned, like we needed a few more volunteers out on the course, but that is something that we can easily improve on for next year.

"It was a massive event for both the club and the Yamba community as a whole. A lot of clubs who have never been before said they would definitely come back again and again.”

It was also a success for the local club in the competition with pro Lindsey Wall taking out the open men's and Allison Brown (40-44) finishing as the fastest female across all age groups.