PRETTY IN PURPLE: The annual Jacaranda Festival has received a funding boost to help bolster tourism numbers.
Festival funded for boost in tourism

Kathryn Lewis
28th Feb 2019 1:00 AM
THE Jacaranda Festival is angling to become bigger and better with a boost to grab tourists attention.

Local member Chris Gulaptis presented the festival committee at the annual general meeting on Tuesday, with $20,000 to aid in promoting the event at home and around the country.

Festival president Jeff Smith said the funding will help bring the festival back to its roots.

"It started off as a tourist and economic boost, somewhere along the line we lost focus of that and we became very inwards, it became about the traditions so it wasn't a tourist friendly event,” he said.

Mr Smith said the committee will work on refining the "brand” of the Jacaranda festival to target Australian and Asian markets while maintaining tradition.

Mr Gulaptis said local community are fundamental to the "iconic event”.

"It's a fabulous event, it's a fabulous time for last year,” he said.

"It's the supporters, it's the volunteers, it's the community which really get behind a floral event which is now 85 years old.”

