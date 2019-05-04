Festival gets 21st century makeover

New festival logo has more contemporary look.

WHILE its history has its roots the 1930s, that doesn't mean the Jacaranda Festival is out of touch with the modern world.

A new-look Grafton Jacaranda Festival was officially launched last night, including a refreshing of its branding including logo and website design as well as a revamped program and line-up of events.

Now in its 85th year, the 10-day celebration is the oldest floral festival in Australia and its appeal as an interstate and international tourist destination is growing by the day.

Festival president Jeff Smith says the new look doesn't stray too far from the established brand, but rather streamlines and enhances it so it appeals to the increasing number of new visitors to the area.

NEW LOOK FOR FUTURE: Jacaranda Festival manager Mark Blackadder and Festival PR manager Bruce Nelson show off the new website launched today. Lesley Apps

"We've honoured what the festival means to the people of Grafton and the Clarence Valley, but also recognised that its longevity and growth lies in visitors from outside the region,” Mr Smith said.

"The new look will be rolled out across all festival materials and signage and will also help ensure affiliate events are consistent with the same look and feel.

"Ultimately it's all about ensuring we maintain the mantle of the Australia's premier Jacaranda Festival.”

He said the brand refresh had been documented through a style guide and covered typeface and fonts, colours, logo and image use.

Mr Smith said the first major event in the lead-up to the festival would be the Meet, Greet, Eat in Market Square on Sunday, June 16, to introduce the 2019 Jacaranda Queen candidates.

"Jacaranda Queens are ambassadors of Grafton and the Grafton Jacaranda Festival and we want everyone to come out and support the candidates who work so hard for us,” Mr Smith says.

"The day will include food trucks, craft beer and entertainment, raffles and of course the opportunity to meet the girls.”

The 2019 Grafton Jacaranda Festival takes place from Friday, October 25, to Sunday, November 3, and will include all your favourites as well as some brand new ones to be announced in the coming months.