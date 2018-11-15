Festival lover steps down as family business flourishes

WHEN Leah Wallace was named the Jacaranda Festival manager, it was a dream come true for the little girl who fell in love with the purple trees that line the streets of Grafton.

But now, because of her husband's booming business, Leah has had to step down from the role after just oneyear.

"I didn't foresee where my husband's business would go when I took on the job, but I'm now needed,” she said.

"I'm begrudgingly leaving the festival. It was a very difficult decision to make and it took me a long time to actually make it.”

But Mrs Wallace won't be leaving the festival completely. She will be back to volunteer her time whenever possible.

"I'll be offering as much help as I can to the person who takes my place,” she said.

"My intention with the festival was always to leave it in better shape than I found it.”

But she does have a little advice for the next Jacaranda Festival manager.

"Understand that this is a full-time job, it's all year,” she said.

"There is a lot of prep work for the festival. Be prepared to work hard, love and hate the colour purple, and be prepared to ask for help when you need it.”