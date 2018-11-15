Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New Jacaranda Festival coordinator Leah Wallace shows off some purple colours.
New Jacaranda Festival coordinator Leah Wallace shows off some purple colours. Adam Hourigan
News

Festival lover steps down as family business flourishes

9th Nov 2018 10:00 AM

WHEN Leah Wallace was named the Jacaranda Festival manager, it was a dream come true for the little girl who fell in love with the purple trees that line the streets of Grafton.

But now, because of her husband's booming business, Leah has had to step down from the role after just oneyear.

"I didn't foresee where my husband's business would go when I took on the job, but I'm now needed,” she said.

"I'm begrudgingly leaving the festival. It was a very difficult decision to make and it took me a long time to actually make it.”

But Mrs Wallace won't be leaving the festival completely. She will be back to volunteer her time whenever possible.

"I'll be offering as much help as I can to the person who takes my place,” she said.

"My intention with the festival was always to leave it in better shape than I found it.”

But she does have a little advice for the next Jacaranda Festival manager.

"Understand that this is a full-time job, it's all year,” she said.

"There is a lot of prep work for the festival. Be prepared to work hard, love and hate the colour purple, and be prepared to ask for help when you need it.”

jacaranda jacaranda fesitval 2018 jacaranda festival leah wallace
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Severe storm warning issued for Clarence Valley

    Severe storm warning issued for Clarence Valley

    Weather THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for the Northern Rivers this afternoon, with the Clarence Valley set to be in the firing line

    • 15th Nov 2018 4:06 PM
    South students spectacular time in spotlight

    premium_icon South students spectacular time in spotlight

    News 20 students to Sydney for biggest show

    A rewarding way to serve the community

    A rewarding way to serve the community

    News Fire and Rescue are recruiting

    Ghosts in limbo after NRRRL rejects bid

    premium_icon Ghosts in limbo after NRRRL rejects bid

    Rugby League INABILITY to move north raises questions over Wicks commitment.

    Local Partners