Festival music to our youth's ears

EVERY time Clarence Youth Action ask the youth of the Valley what they are looking for, they always ask for music events.

And so AYA Fest was born.

Kicking off for the first time last year, AYA Fest is a youth-based music festival which is part of the Clarence Valley's Youth Week events.

CYA president Jeremy Jablonski said their second AYA Fest, on Saturday night, was fabulous.

"I think the main thing for the kids is that it really had that festival vibe, especially when the DJs came on," he said.

"They were able to come right up to the barrier, like that do at a music festival, but they're kids they can't go to Splendour in the Grass, so it's good."

With more than 100 kids coming through the gates, Jeremy said everyone was on their best behaviour and had a great time.

"We were competing with two other events that day, which was unintentional, but for me, the kids that came had a good time and they got to do something they wouldn't normally get to do," he said.

"It was good to be filling that gap, they loved it."

Next year, Jeremy said they might change a few things and include more activities and maybe bring a bigger act.

"We might do a little less acoustic, and a little more DJ next time," he said.

"I thought we might start the DJ stuff a little sooner next time. Once we had the DJs on, we switched on the lasers and it looked totally different then."

Jeremy said without the volunteers, the festival wouldn't have happened.

"With AYA Fest and the entire run of Youth Week events, none of it could be possible without them, the community wouldn't have all of this cool stuff happening without the team of volunteers," he said.

AYA Fest was the last event for the Clarence Valley's Youth Week.