Festival of the Flowers blooming marvellous

HOLY FLOWERS: Coordinator Leone Roberts next to her floral arrangement at the annual Festival of Flowers. Ebony Stansfield

THE Jacaranda blossoms aren't the only flowers to catch tourist eyes as The Christ Church Cathedral opens its annual Festival of Flowers.

Newly appointed Bishop Murray Harvey opened the annual Festival of Flowers yesterday with the Jacaranda Festival's royal party in attendance.

During the opening Dean Greg Jenks said the theme "Big River" was chosen as it was such an important part of our community and life.

The theme was incorporated with the use of fishing nets, sailing boats, a rowing boat, red cedar and more all to emphasis the importance of the big river.

In the display the flowers change from being decorative objects to being agents of story telling, with the colours incorporating the theme.

Co-ordinator of the Festival of the Flowers Leone Roberts said the river was the key to our transport in the early days.

"Crossing the river was the barrier between north and south," she said.

Dean Jenks said this was the 35th year of the arrangements.

The first festival was opened by the Duchess of Grafton on November 2, 1984.

He said planning the arrangements and the organisation of the supply of flowers took months in advance of work.

He added the end result was the beautiful displays.

"There's some fantastic installations, not only large, but detailed," he said.

The cathedral will display an array of colourful flower arrangements every day until Saturday.