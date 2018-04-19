Entertainment
GIG GUIDE: Festivals and live shows galore this weekend
Tonight
- Cecilia Brandolini, The Naked Bean South Grafton.
- DJ Rhys Comerford, 8.30-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Hayley Grace, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Friday
- Jelly Bean Jam, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Grace + Hugh, Wooloweyah Hall.
- Honey & Knives, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- Ford Brothers, 8pm, The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Rusty & The Reverend, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- Croozin Broadway, 6pm, Entrees Restaurant, Grafton Gallery.
- Two Way Street, 7.30-10.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Deluxe Suite, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Jed & Anna, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Wordplay, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Resident DJ Dolla Bill, from 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Karaoke, from 6.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
Saturday
- Grafton Day Out live music festival featuring The Ninth Chapter, Tullara Connor, Micka Scene, Anna and Jed, Cecilia Brandolini, gourmet food truck and markets 11am-9pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- AYA Fest 2018, Grafton Racecourse.
- Powerhouse, 8.30-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- The Radiators, 8pm, tickets $28 at the door, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Grace + Hugh, Wooloweyah Hall.
- Karaoke, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Marshall O'Kell Duo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Fabian, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Mick Bateman, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Tomcat Playground (East Coast Tour), 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Plunge Festival Stage featuring Grace + Hugh, Yamba River Markets, Ford Park Yamba.
- Jed & Anna, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia, 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
- Boog - Beer Garden, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Coming Soon
- May 4: Jordan Brodie, The Naked Bean South Grafton.
- May 5: Nocturnal Tapes + Wharves, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- May 5: Sydney Chamber Choir and Richard Gill, Clarence Valley Conservatorium.
- May 12: Young Guns Comedy Tour, Roches Hotel Grafton.
- May 12: Soundscape, Tanamon Gallery, Pillar Valley.
- May 17: Charlie Landsborough, midday, Calliope.
- May 17: Julia Morris, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- May19: Valley Girls featuring Georgia Cummins, Lisa Lazuli and Velour, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- May 19: The Beach Boyz Hospital Fundraiser, Grafton District Services Club.
- May 20: Marina Prior and David Hobson, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- May 30: Jimmy Barnes' Working Class Man: An Evening of Stories & Songs, Saraton Theatre Grafton.