Catch Bellingen's Honey & Knives in the intimate surrounds of the Pelican Playhouse South Grafton on Friday night.
Entertainment

GIG GUIDE: Festivals and live shows galore this weekend

19th Apr 2018 5:33 PM

Tonight

  • Cecilia Brandolini, The Naked Bean South Grafton.
  • DJ Rhys Comerford, 8.30-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Hayley Grace, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Friday

  • Jelly Bean Jam, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Grace + Hugh, Wooloweyah Hall.
  • Honey & Knives, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  • Ford Brothers, 8pm, The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Rusty & The Reverend, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • Croozin Broadway, 6pm, Entrees Restaurant, Grafton Gallery.
  • Two Way Street, 7.30-10.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Deluxe Suite, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Jed & Anna, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Wordplay, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Resident DJ Dolla Bill, from 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Karaoke, from 6.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.

Saturday

  • Grafton Day Out live music festival featuring The Ninth Chapter, Tullara Connor, Micka Scene, Anna and Jed, Cecilia Brandolini, gourmet food truck and markets 11am-9pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • AYA Fest 2018, Grafton Racecourse.
  • Powerhouse, 8.30-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • The Radiators, 8pm, tickets $28 at the door, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • Grace + Hugh, Wooloweyah Hall.
  • Karaoke, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Marshall O'Kell Duo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Fabian, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Mick Bateman, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Tomcat Playground (East Coast Tour), 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday

  • Plunge Festival Stage featuring Grace + Hugh, Yamba River Markets, Ford Park Yamba.
  • Jed & Anna, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Tuesday

  • Clocky Trivia, 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.

Wednesday

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
  • Boog - Beer Garden, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Coming Soon

  • May 4: Jordan Brodie, The Naked Bean South Grafton.
  • May 5: Nocturnal Tapes + Wharves, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • May 5: Sydney Chamber Choir and Richard Gill, Clarence Valley Conservatorium.
  • May 12: Young Guns Comedy Tour, Roches Hotel Grafton.
  • May 12: Soundscape, Tanamon Gallery, Pillar Valley.
  • May 17: Charlie Landsborough, midday, Calliope.
  • May 17: Julia Morris, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • May19: Valley Girls featuring Georgia Cummins, Lisa Lazuli and Velour, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  • May 19: The Beach Boyz Hospital Fundraiser, Grafton District Services Club.
  • May 20: Marina Prior and David Hobson, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • May 30: Jimmy Barnes' Working Class Man: An Evening of Stories & Songs, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
