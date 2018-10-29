Festival's homegrown guest of honour's different journey

JESSICA Smith it was an honour to come back to a community that always encouraged her to be the person she knew she was.

This year's Jacaranda Festival guest of honour, Ms Smith attended St Mary's Primary School and Catherine McAuley College was a champion swimmer, eventually representing Australian at the Athens Paralympics in 2004.

However, as she told the crowd at Market Square for this year's queen crowning, her journey took a different path than many expected.

"Athens was a very bittersweet experience for me because I was struggling with anorexia and bulimia. I had been struggling with those illnesses in silence since I was the age of 14,” she said.

"It was in Athens it started to unravel. I was supposed to win three gold medals, but unfortunately I didn't swim to expectation.

"The shame and the guilt was a burden far too great for me to carry and so I made the difficult decision to close the door on my international swimming career to save my health.”

Ms Smith told the crowd she has now been in recovery for many years, and for the last few years proudly and loudly advocating for more awareness around mental illness and particular eating disorders.

"I have spent the last eight years speaking to people of all ages about the importance of body image, body diversity and celebrating our differences and more recently became a children's author having that conversation with a much, much younger audience.”

Ms Smith said that although her journey had taken her on a different path, it was an honour to come back to Grafton, the town that shaped her, and said there were parallels that could be drawn with the Jacaranda candidates.

"We provide the candidates a platform to build a rapport with members of the community, establish lifelong lessons for these young ladies and give them the opportunity to contribute to their community by showing their gratitude but also by having the foresight to be able to pay it forward by representing this town in a manner that represents the unwavering community spirit it has,” she said.

And she said she saw that in her three-year-old daughter looking around in admiration of those around her, and in the candidates.

"I want you ladies to know it is a huge responsibility, but it is a huge honour.

"You are indeed role models to a future generation, and for that and for the commitment an dedication you've already shown, I say thank you, and congratulations and best of luck.”