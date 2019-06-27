Festival's stars set to shine

Sirius Chamber Ensemble are part of this year's Clarence Valley Chamber Music Festival, which starts on Friday night.

THE Clarence Valley Conservatorium is excited to once again host the 2019 Clarence Valley Chamber Music Festival this weekend. Held over three days, the festival will bring together three of the country's leading chamber music groups to perform over four concerts.

Also included as part of the line-up will be staff and students of the Conservatorium, The Academy from Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium and Conservatorium guitarist Ryan Enns. Audience members will be entranced by the performances of the New England Ensemble, the Acacia Quartet and Sirius Chamber Ensemble.

With a wide variety of music to be heard over the weekend, there is sure to be something for everyone to enjoy, including music by our favourite composers such as Beethoven and Mozart, through to music composed by Australian composers.

The New England Ensemble will start the festival on Friday night.

The New England Ensemble have toured to more than 30 countries in Europe, North America and Asia. Comprising violinist Andrew Lorenz, violist Robert Harris, cellist Janis Laurs and pianist Wendy Lorenz, the quartet has been performing together for more than 40 years and for their concert will present an eclectic program taking audience members on a world tour.

Acacia Quartet will perform on Saturday night. Chris Donaldson

In just seven years, Acacia Quartet have won great respect for their versatile and inventive programs which couple established repertoire with the unorthodox. Violinists Lisa Stewart and Myee Clohessy, violist Stefan Duwe and cellist Anna Martin-Scrase are award-winning musicians who are frequent guests at venues across Australia such as the Sydney Opera House, and international performances in Vancouver and Berlin.

Formed in 2011, Sirius Chamber Ensemble are a mixed ensemble of winds, strings and piano. The ensemble performs music from the classical to contemporary periods in a friendly and accessible atmosphere and regularly features programs of music showcasing the music of local composers. Recent collaborations include Blush Opera (Fancy Me Dead, Bondi Feast) and the album Flying with composer and saxophonist Spike Mason. The ensemble's name resonates with the history of Sydney as it refers to the name of the flagship of the First Fleet, the HMS Sirius.

Ryan Enns

Canadian Ryan Enns grew up in Whitehorse, Yukon, a place where music and storytelling are central to daily life. He left the Yukon at the age of 18 and moved to Vancouver where he completed his master's degree in guitar performance from UBC in 2008. Ryan is an anomaly among classical guitarists because he is equally at home in the folk idiom as he is in classical. As a classical guitarist, Ryan performs guitar music from South America and Spain with all the technical fluidity and precision you would expect from a guitarist with academic credentials, but with energy and character you would normally find in the Jam tent at a folk fest.

Visiting group The Academy will perform on Saturday.

As a special performance, Ryan will appear in the Festival Concert, with all three visiting groups, CVCon's Strings'n'Things and Sinfonia and The Academy. The concert will include works by Vivaldi, Beethoven, Mozart and Tchaikovsky. Ryan will join forces with combined forces to perform Vivaldi's Concerto in D.

Chamber Music Festival - June 28-30 Concert Schedule

All concerts and events will be held at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium, unless indicated.

Friday, June 28

7pm Concert One: New England Ensemble. Adults $30/Conc. $20/Child (under 18) $10.

Saturday, June 29

2pm Concert Two: Festival Concert. Adults $25/Conc. $15/Child (under 18) $10.

5pm Festival Dinner - Victoria's Restaurant. The ideal opportunity to dine with guest musicians and enjoy a delicious two-course meal. $50pp.

7pm Concert Three: Acacia Quartet. Adults $30/Conc. $20/Child (under 18) $10.

Sunday, June 30

1pm Concert Five: Sirius Chamber Ensemble. Adults $30/Conc. $20/Child (under 18) $10.

BEST VALUE: A Festival Pass includes entry to all concerts (festival dinner not included). Adult $100/Conc. $60/Child (under 18) $30.

For bookings contact the CVCon office on 6643 3555 or via the website, www.cvcon.com.au