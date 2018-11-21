Menu
GETTING IN THE SPIRIT: Owner of The Shop in South Grafton Elaine Arnold with one of her Christmas decorations for sale.
Festive feelings a hit at The Shop

21st Nov 2018 12:00 AM
IT'S starting to feel a lot like Christmas in South Grafton, with businesses such as The Shop beginning to stock for the looming holiday period.

Owner Elaine Arnold said she has had Christmas shoppers for the past six weeks in her store.

She set-up the Christmas room, full of every type of holiday decoration, in the first week of this month.

"This room here is all Christmas, this is what we call the Christmas room, we sell the trees here as well,” she said.

She said it's not really Christmas in the first week of November but in retail it isn't too early to set up as people start to buy their trees and ornaments then.

She stocks her Christmas items which are a little bit different and not just run-of-the-mill.

"We try and get things that are a bit different. Not necessarily what you find in the big chain stores, more unique,” she said.

She orders her Christmas stock months in advance and most of the ordering was done in February.

Before she even set up the display room, a shopper spotted her internal-painted baubles and was obsessed. These are internally hand-painted with a single brush and feature Australian icons such as the rainbow lorikeet.

Ms Arnold described her store as an eclectic homeware and patio decor store.

Everything seen in her store is hand-chosen by her, and is set to her quality standards.

"I try to get a level of quality at a good price. Try to go middle up,” she said.

Ms Arnold said she welcomed lay-bys at the store to help people get prepared early for Christmas. She said gift vouchers, artwork, outdoor pots and outdoor games such as giant Jenga have been very popular as Christmas gifts.

The Shop is located at 172a Ryan St, South Grafton.

    Local Partners