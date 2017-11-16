Festive mackerel make a brief visit

TIGHT LINES: DEX reader Mischa Porter submitted this photo to our Facebook page and said "Shark Bay, having a fish with two good mates while throwin' back a cold one. Summer's coming. Keep ya eskies filled and if ya driving? Water and red cordial."

A couple of days of rough seas again restricted offshore activity, but a few anglers were able to take advance of quieter weather.

One item of interest is the early appearance of mackerel off Woody Head.

They usually appear closer to the New Year, but with the water temperature around the 23 degrees last weekend, some fish showed up.

But the bad news was that they were there for only a few days.

However during that time, Daryn Wilson from Caves Beach managed to get offshore and returned with spotted mackerel between 4kg and 4.200kg, all on pilchards.

My grandson Barry, had a trip towards Solitary Island and presented me with a very tasty snapper of 991 g, as well as a maori wrass of 600g.

Catches in the estuary are nothing to boast about - with no blackfish weighed in, although whiting are still keeping many anglers happy.

Col Edwards from Newcastle fished at Lawrence and landed a whiting of 350g on a yabbie

It is quite some time since this species has been taken in any numbers above Maclean.

Bream continue to scoff most of the bait presented, with a large number of throw-backs hooked,.

Best bream was the 1.270kg fish taken by Peter McFarrell of Iluka who fished the Iluka breakwall.

Browns Rocks continued to produce fish, with local Reg Clark weighing in one of 650 g taken close to the Browns Rocks caravan park.

A few flathead are being taken inn the area, with Gary McFetridge of Woombah landing one of 3.500kg close to the Goodwood island bridge.

The waters at Wooli are much the same with quite a few whiting, a scattering of bream and flathead, but no blackfish. However, the Wooli beach fished better with N Bowles of Wooli landing a small jewfish of 8.129 kg on the beach.

Last week, one angler presented a stargazer which he caught in Oyster Channel near lake Wooloweyah.

They are not a pretty looking fish, and are seldom taken on a hook. They manage to dig themselves into the sand with only their eyes showing above the surface, but are quick off the mark to plunge out on a passing prawn or small fish.