Festive spirit on show in Maclean

THE Christmas spirit was alive in the Maclean community when hundreds gathered on the grass of the Maclean Showground for Carols Under The Stars on Sunday afternoon.

Organised by New Life Church Maclean, Isabel Taylor said it was a fun night for adults and children.

"I think we ended up having more than 500 people come through the gate throughout the afternoon and night which was good,” Ms Taylor said.

"Pacific Valley did a number of musical performances, and we had the Maclean Scottish Town Dancers perform as well.

"It was a great night and everyone seemed to have a lot of fun which is the main thing.”

Ms Taylor said the Maclean Showground was a good venue for the carols, which was helped by the warm evening temperatures.

"We're just a small local church in Maclean and the reason we picked the showground is because it's open and welcoming for people to have a good night with the family,” Ms Taylor said.

Ms Taylor thanked all the volunteers for their help and gave special thanks to Eric Blair for his involvement.