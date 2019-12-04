Menu
Gary Dixon and Andrew Madden doing a great job time keeping in the pool. Photo: Toni Ensbey
Swimming

Festivities in the air at Grafton Services Swimming Club

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
4th Dec 2019 3:00 PM
SWIMMING: The sounds of “little people” reverberated around the pool complex as races were contested this week.

Up to three generations of family members gathered to enjoy a barbecue and get together for the festive season and Santa found time to drop in with little parcels of sweets for the young ones.

Prior to festivities concluding, a special award was made to Terry Barnes in recognition of his membership of the GDSC Swimming Club for the past 45 years. Further details on this award will be covered at a later date.

Now to the business end of the night- the 50m freestyle final was contested by Karlie Cleaver, Steve Donnelly, Damien O’Mahony, Terry Barnes, Terry Marsh and John Wainwright.

Normally over this distance, swimmers tend to spread out but thanks to the great job being done by the handicapper, all six hit the finish with very little between them.

Donnelly came in first, swimming just 0.04 off his nominated time. Next home was Cleaver only 0.02 further back and third place was taken by Marshy.

The Stephen Donnelly Explosive Cup was the second final to be contested and Karlie Cleaver and Terry Barnes were back on the blocks with Sharon Welch, Gary Dixon and Richard Sear.

The extra swimming that Dixon put in last week when he reached three finals paid dividends as he cruised into first place a good 0.26 ahead of second place getter Sear and Cleaver won the points for third.

In the butterfly, breaststroke, backstroke final David Moon, Damien O’Mahony, Bruce Phelps and Geoff Simkus were in the line up.

Phelps and O’Mahony took turns at hitting the lead in this event with heads bobbing back and forward but all the hassling was to no avail as Phelps busted by 0.41 and O’Mahony by 0.72.

Moony was awarded the win with Chico taking second place.

Toni Ensbey

Grafton Daily Examiner

