A few degrees of hope for Clarence Valley today

Not much in the way of rain today, but residents can be hopeful for Sunday's forecas
Jenna Thompson
by

AS residents brace themselves for another hot day, they can take some relief in the weather being forecast as only 36 degrees rather than the original 38 degrees today.  

And rain seems to be on the horizon this weekend with a 50 percent chance of rain on Sunday morning:  

 

There's a medium chance of showers on Sunday according to the BOM
In the meantime, it's important to still take care in today's heat. This means ensuring that all animals have access to shade and fresh drinking water and to check in on our neighbours, friends and family to ensure they are safe and comfortable.

A TOTAL FIRE BAN is also in place today.

Grafton Daily Examiner
