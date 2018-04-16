Few tricks up sleeve to give Belflyer a win

STRONG RUN OF FORM: Belflyer (right) won the 2017 Warwick Cup for trainer John Shelton, and will be looking to carry that form into a new preparation which begins at Grafton today.

OPEN HCP: While the decks have been stacked against John Shelton's top stable galloper Belflyer, the veteran trainer has a few tricks up his sleeve in the gelding's return to the track.

Weight was always going to be the issue for the son of Group 1 winner Bel Esprit after closing out his last campaign with five wins from nine starts including the Warwick Cup.

When the six-year-old gelding was saddled up with 64kg as the top weight in today's Harwood Hotel Handicap (1006m), Shelton knew he had to find the right claim.

And he found what he was looking for in Sydney apprentice Wendy Peel, whose 4kg claim will bring Belflyer back to a more manageable 60kg.

"Ben Looker is normally his main rider, and he has done a fantastic job on him in the past year, but I knew I just couldn't run him at 64kg first start back from a spell,” Shelton said.

"I was put onto Wendy and, while admittedly I don't know a lot about her, the few things I have seen have been rather impressive.”

The young Sydney apprentice, who grew up in the heart of Country NSW racing at Scone, has already put plenty of miles in the saddle since taking up her apprentice licence late last year.

This will be her first trip to the Clarence River Jockey Club, but Shelton believes she will have no worries after proving herself on country tracks.

"I have watched a couple of her runs over the past couple of days and I think she is a great jockey. She has plenty of confidence in the saddle,” he said.

"I expect Benny will sit down with her and give her a rundown on the horse, and then we will talk a bit of tactics just before they race.”

With plenty of pace jumping on either side of his challenger, Shelton expects the gelding to hold steady through the main section, before coming home strong in the straight.

"It is hard to get a lot of work done in these 1000m sprints, but I think the extra pace will play right into his hands,” Shelton said. "He will be back worse than midfield, and then expect him to bring it home late.

"He does his best work in the final 300m.”