Few turn out for fun run at Brooms Head

Clair Morton
| 18th Jun 2017 3:00 PM
STARTING LINE: Runners in the Brooms Head 3Bs Fun Run begin their 10km journey from the bowling club.
STARTING LINE: Runners in the Brooms Head 3Bs Fun Run begin their 10km journey from the bowling club.

A SMALL but dedicated group of walkers and runners who braved the weather forecasts for the Brooms Head 3Bs charity fun run have been rewarded with sunshine.

Two of the entrants who made the trip were Ashby residents Tara and Rob Lennan.

While mother-of-two Tara was just happy to raise money for a good cause (and for the excuse to get a babysitter), cyclist Rob said he was using the event as practice for the XTERRA Triathlon World Championship in Hawaii at the end of October.

As he was the only entrant in the mountain biking section he had a pretty good chance of winning, but said he would still give it a red hot crack.

"I have a little bit of a calf injury at the moment but that shouldn't affect the bike ride,” he said.

"For me it's probably more about finding my way back than actually racing.”

A total of 26 entrants participated in the race, down on previous years' figures which have seen up to 100 runners.

Organiser and Maclean Lions Club president Laurie Fitzpatrick said that while the figure was a bit disappointing, every cent raised still counted.

Proceeds will go to the Westpac Rescue Life Saver Helicopter.

"In past years we've encouraging people to get sponsored to raise more money, but we haven't had any of that this year,” Mr Fitzpatrick said.

"The weather's been inclement the whole week; last year we ran it in a howling gale.”

Mr Fitzpatrick said that dwindling numbers within the Maclean Lions Club may have also contributed to the smaller turnout.

"We're just down in numbers and our organisation's been a bit disjointed because of that he said.

"Everyone loves the work the Lions Club is doing and thinks we should keep doing it, but if we haven't got any manpower it just can't happen. Anything to give us a bit of a boost in numbers would be great.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
