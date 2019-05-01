Menu
CHEEKY: A dingo caught stealing food from the roof rack of a mini bus. Tourists are warned to keep all food secure and out of reach of the dingo.
Fewer tourists key to reducing dingo attacks

Carlie Walker
by
1st May 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 5:57 AM
A QUEENSLAND expert on human-wildlife conflict has warned the only way to prevent future dingo attacks on Fraser Island is to reduce visitor numbers.

Katie Woolaston, who is completing a PhD through Griffith University on the subject, said people had been put at even greater risk as a result of dingo management policies on the island.

"The accepted science within the management policies of the dingoes on K'Gari-Fraser Island suggests dingoes have become habituated to people, expectant of food, and increasingly bold," she said.

Ms Woolaston said the policy of separating the dingoes from human interaction, or returning them to their natural state, had not been successful.

She said there were indications the process was driving increased aggression from the dingoes.

"At the same time, people do not behave sensibly around dingoes," she said.

The problem with the current strategy was cutting dingoes off from humans after decades of interaction had been cancelled out by increasing visitor numbers to the island, which was preventing the policy from working, she said.

To maintain the current strategy, the only answer was reducing the number of people, which would also make it easier for rangers to police tourist behaviour, Ms Woolaston said.

A spokesman from the Department of Environment and Science said a review of tthe implementation plan was being carried out with an aim of reducing negative interactions between dingoes and people.

"The review into the implementation plan will cover many things, including visitor management, but at this stage there are no plans for a reduction in visitor numbers," he said.

