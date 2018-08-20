Ultimate Guide: ‘Scorpion’ derby, family reunion in FFA Cup R16

The FFA Cup is down to its last 16 teams

JUST 16 teams remain in Australia's biggest domestic competition, as we move closer to determining a national champion.

The FFA Cup Round of 16 gets underway on Tuesday night with four blockbuster clashes before another four round out the action the following Wednesday.

A-League outfits Melbourne Victory and Sydney FC headline the opening-night action with the latter heading north to take on Queensland outfit Cairns FC, while the former travels to take on APIA Leichhardt.

A pair of NPL clashes round out Tuesday evening's proceedings as some of the nation's best second-tier talents get their chance to shine amid national attention.

We could catch a first glimpse of Victory marquee Keisuke Honda, while Sydney FC won't have the services of new English striker Adam le Fondre who is yet to receive his visa.

The following week's fanfare sees an all A-League clash between Melbourne City and Newcastle Jets - a semi-final replay - as Western Sydney Wanderers take on NSW NPL side Bonnyrigg White Eagles, Adelaide United travel to Queensland Lions, and an all-NPL battle pits Adelaide Comets against Heidelberg United.

HERE'S YOUR ULTIMATE GUIDE TO THE FFA CUP ROUND OF 16

THE FIXTURES

Tuesday, August 21:

Avondale FC v Devonport City at 7:30pm

APIA Leichhardt Tigers v Melbourne Victory at 7:30pm

Cairns FC v Sydney FC at 7:30pm

Broadmeadow Magic v Bentleigh Greens at 7:30pm

Wednesday, August 29:

Melbourne City v Newcastle Jets at 7:30pm

Bonnyrigg White Eagles v Western Sydney Wanderers at 7:30pm

Queensland Lions v Adelaide United at 7:30pm

Adelaide Comets v Heidelberg United at 7:30pm

BROADCAST DETAILS

FOX Sports will broadcast one live match each night, with regular crosses to every ground.

You can also follow all the live action on foxsports.com.au and watch live streams of every match.

TALKING POINTS

Will Honda play?

The A-League's newest marquee is 'in contention' to make his debut at Leichhardt on Tuesday night.

Melbourne Victory manager Kevin Muscat has confirmed that Keisuke Honda is a chance to play against APIA, however he won't start.

Should Honda play, he'd face up against compatriot Tasuku Sekiya - who told Fox Sports' Simon Hill that he 'can't wait' to take on his nation's footballing idol after cheering for him in the World Cup.

Corica family reunion

Sydney FC head up north to take on Cairns FC as new boss Steve Corica takes charge of his second competitive game.

And it'll be a family reunion of sorts for the Sky Blues manager - his 17-year-old nephew plays for Cairns.

Next week's FFA Cup match between Cairns FC and Sydney FC will be a family affair - Sydney FC coach Steve Corica is uncle to young Cairns FC player Harry Corica

"There's been quite a bit of family banter," Corica said.

"My nephew plays for them. He's only 17 so he's really looking forward to the game. My brothers are looking forward to it as well, there's a bit of banter going on between him and myself.

"I always go home to see my family, my family and my brothers all live up there so there's going to be good support on Tuesday night but in a footballing capacity I haven't been up there in a long time."

Semi-final rematch

The last time Melbourne City and Newcastle Jets did battle, one of the A-League's greatest moments proved decisive.

Riley McGree's astounding scorpion kick made headlines all over the world as the teen star's freakish effort sunk City in last season's A-League semi-final.

But now the two sides meet and bizarrely McGree finds himself on the other side of the fence.

Riley McGree of the Jets scores a second-half goal from a 'scorpion' kick during the A-League Semi Final

After his loan spell with Newcastle ended, the 19-year-old sealed a loan move to City.

The Riley McGree derby is set to light up the FFA Cup… another scorpion kick in the works, Riley?