Football clubs receive share in $180K boost

The North Coast Football teams in action on the final day of the SAP tournament at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

MORE than 180 Northern NSW Football Clubs will receive a share in $181,000 as part of the NSW Government's Grassroots Sports Fund.

A total of 23 Football Far North Coast, and 25 North Coast Football clubs have received up to $1,000 to assist with a return to play at the start of July.

The NSW Government's Office of Sport announced the one-off grant would be available to eligible clubs and associations last month.

The Grassroots Sports Fund was implemented to help bridge the gap for sporting organisations with fixed costs incurred between March and June 2020, where they had not already received financial assistance or relief from local, state or Commonwealth governments.

The fund was introduced by the Office of Sport and administered through NNSWF, who checked the eligibility of affiliated clubs and associations and made funds available in July. NNSWF CEO David Eland said the fund went a long way to assisting community football clubs recoup some of the hard costs incurred while the season was postponed.

"Unfortunately, in these difficult times, clubs still need to maintain hard costs regardless of whether football is played or not," Eland said.

"This funding provided by the NSW Government's Office of Sport will go a long way to assist eligible clubs in recouping some of those costs which were unavoidable due to the shortened season and delay due to COVID-19.

"Without the efforts of our clubs and their dedicated volunteers, football would not have got on the park in northern NSW in 2020. So it is pleasing that they have been able to benefit from these grants that will hopefully help them get through this difficult period."

A total of 181 NNSWF clubs received the grants, including 31 from Newcastle Football and 28 from Football Mid North Coast.