Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The North Coast Football teams in action on the final day of the SAP tournament at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.
The North Coast Football teams in action on the final day of the SAP tournament at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.
Soccer

Football clubs receive share in $180K boost

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
16th Aug 2020 11:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MORE than 180 Northern NSW Football Clubs will receive a share in $181,000 as part of the NSW Government's Grassroots Sports Fund.

A total of 23 Football Far North Coast, and 25 North Coast Football clubs have received up to $1,000 to assist with a return to play at the start of July.

The NSW Government's Office of Sport announced the one-off grant would be available to eligible clubs and associations last month.

The Grassroots Sports Fund was implemented to help bridge the gap for sporting organisations with fixed costs incurred between March and June 2020, where they had not already received financial assistance or relief from local, state or Commonwealth governments.

North Coast Football under-13 champions Westlawn Tigers.
North Coast Football under-13 champions Westlawn Tigers.

The fund was introduced by the Office of Sport and administered through NNSWF, who checked the eligibility of affiliated clubs and associations and made funds available in July. NNSWF CEO David Eland said the fund went a long way to assisting community football clubs recoup some of the hard costs incurred while the season was postponed.

"Unfortunately, in these difficult times, clubs still need to maintain hard costs regardless of whether football is played or not," Eland said.

"This funding provided by the NSW Government's Office of Sport will go a long way to assist eligible clubs in recouping some of those costs which were unavoidable due to the shortened season and delay due to COVID-19.

"Without the efforts of our clubs and their dedicated volunteers, football would not have got on the park in northern NSW in 2020. So it is pleasing that they have been able to benefit from these grants that will hopefully help them get through this difficult period."

A total of 181 NNSWF clubs received the grants, including 31 from Newcastle Football and 28 from Football Mid North Coast.

clarence football football far north coast north coast football nsw government grant
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paws, claws and more to the rescue

        Premium Content Paws, claws and more to the rescue

        Pets & Animals From treating addiction to corporate team building, animals are the foundation of Tracy Chapman’s new therapy business at Glenreagh.

        Grafton students to help make history next week

        Premium Content Grafton students to help make history next week

        Education Students of Grafton are making history next week as they take part in the 40th...

        NSW suburbs where banks have vanished

        Premium Content NSW suburbs where banks have vanished

        News The nation’s banks have ditched ATMs and closed many branches in Sydney and greater...

        THUMBS UP, THUMBS DOWN: Your say on this week’s issues

        Premium Content THUMBS UP, THUMBS DOWN: Your say on this week’s issues

        Opinion From nurses and doctors at Grafton Base Hospital to a skatepark petition, see what...