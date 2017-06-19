Clarence Valley misses out on first fibre-to-curb rollout

NBN Co has started the first stages of building its Fibre-to-the-Curb technology rollout through the Northern Rivers, but the Clarence Valley still has a wait ahead of it before it will have access.

NbN Co State corporate affairs advisor Marcela Balart said approximately 8000 homes and business in Grafton, Maclean and Yamba are expected to receive FTTC connection, with construction scheduled to take place over the first half of next year.

"Construction is set to benefit more than one million homes and businesses across the country by 2020 and the Clarence Valley will be a part of this cohort," she said.

"Currently, more than 5,300 homes and businesses across the Clarence Valley are able to access fast and reliable broadband via the nbn's fixed wireless technology since it was rolled out in 2013. Areas include parts of South Grafton, Ulmarra, Seelands, Lawrence, Mororo, Bushgrove. An additional 880 premises in parts of Maclean and Woolgoolga are expected to be able connect to the nbn network in August through to February next year.

"Many homes and the businesses in the Clarence Valley are also able to access the nbn network via the Sky Muster satellite service which has been available to regional and remote Australians for more than 12 months since it launched in April last year."

An illustration of how Fibre-to-the-Curb works

Casino, Ballina, Gellingen, Dorrigo and Woolgoolga were some of the key regions included in the beginning of the first stages of the FTTC technology rollout, which began on Friday.

Nbn's chief network engineering officer Peter Ryan said the trial is designed to evaluate the construction and installation of its deployment ahead of the nationwide build that will commence in the coming months.

"We will be focusing our efforts in the next few months on ensuring we understand how to scale the FTTC network rollout across the country and also working with our retail customers to trial the product in preparation for its launch next year," he said.

"By the time the rollout is complete in 2020, there will be around one million homes and businesses across the country who will be able to enjoy the benefits of fast broadband by connecting to the nbn network using the FTTC technology through their retailer.

"Our decision to roll this technology out at scale means there is a small number of homes and businesses which will have a revised timeline on when they will be able to connect to the nbn network.

"We encourage all Australians to check their address on our website to get the most up-to-date information, find out what technology we are using to build the network as well as how to get the best experience out of their internet connection."

